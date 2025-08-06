

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $192.56 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $203.81 million, or $1.76 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to $1.358 billion from $1.308 billion last year.



Pinnacle West Capital Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $192.56 Mln. vs. $203.81 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.58 vs. $1.76 last year. -Revenue: $1.358 Bln vs. $1.308 Bln last year.



