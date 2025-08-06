

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture (ACN) said it has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in Snorkel AI. Launched out of the Stanford AI Lab, Snorkel AI's platform is used in production by Fortune 500 companies, including BNY and Experian, as well by the U.S. government.



Snorkel's flagship platform uses automation and repeatable workflows to transform disparate data and domain knowledge into data used for training and evaluating AI models. Accenture and Snorkel AI will collaborate to build industry-specific solutions that enable enterprises to use training data to build AI solutions at scale, with an initial focus on the financial services industry.



