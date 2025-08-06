Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025
US-Kupfer-Geheimtipp legt nach: Strategisches Projekt zündet Phase 2 mit KI-Bohrplanung
WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220
Xetra
06.08.25 | 17:35
23,140 Euro
+0,87 % +0,200
PR Newswire
06.08.2025 17:36 Uhr
Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 06

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRs

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameSir Jonathon Band
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Carnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification codeCommon stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per shareCUSIP: 143658300
b) Nature of the transactionSale of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)$29.7530Volume(s)12,500
d)Aggregated information- Aggregated volume- Price12,500$29.7530
e)Date of the transaction2025-8-05
f)Place of the transactionNYSE

Doreen S. Furnari, Company Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600


