Amdocs Management Limited: Consumer Cellular Expands Strategic Collaboration with Amdocs to Accelerate AI-Driven MVNE Capabilities

Leveraging Amdocs' AI & Data Platform, Customer Experience Insights within amAIz Suite, the multi-year agreement aims to transform onboarding, operations, and customer experiences across Consumer Cellular's MVNE ecosystem

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced an expanded multi-year agreement with U.S. wireless provider Consumer Cellular to bring AI-enabled capabilities to its EnablerIQ MVNE (Mobile Virtual Network Enabler) offering.

Building on the recent deployment of Amdocs' connectX platform, the new agreement introduces Amdocs' AI & Data Platform (AIDP), Customer Experience Insights (CXI), and the amAIz Suite to enhance Consumer Cellular's Enabler IQ Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE) platform. This comprehensive solution integrates advanced generative AI capabilities to streamline MVNO onboarding, automate operations, and deliver personalized customer experiences.

Amdocs' AI & Data Platform transforms vast telecom data into actionable insights and automation-ready intelligence, while Customer Experience Insights delivers real-time, predictive analytics across key customer touchpoints. Leveraging Amdocs SaaS products spanning data, automation and AI, Consumer Cellular is positioned to achieve faster time-to-market, improved operational efficiency, and enhanced partner enablement.

"For nearly three decades, Consumer Cellular has built a reputation for delivering exceptional service and value to customers across the country," said Elizabeth Hunter, Chief Operating Officer at Consumer Cellular. "By expanding our agreement with Amdocs, we're enhancing our MVNE capabilities with AI-driven insights and automation-empowering our partners to launch and scale wireless services more efficiently, with smarter operations, faster onboarding, and stronger customer experiences."

"With the rapid growth of the MVNO market, creating tailored experiences is critical for both providers and their customers," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "AI is increasingly table stakes in providing truly personalized interactions, and we're proud to expand our collaboration with Consumer Cellular as they harness AI to power their MVNE business. By integrating our data and AI SaaS platforms, we're enabling Consumer Cellular to achieve greater operating agility, faster partner onboarding, and enhanced customer journeys."

Supporting Resources

Learn more about Amdocs managed services and amAIz Suite

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, filed on December 17, 2024, and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 on February 18, 2025, and for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on May 19, 2025.

Media Contacts

Michael Zema

Amdocs Public Relations

Mzema@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/consumer-cellular-expands-strategic-collaboration-with-amdocs-to-1056691