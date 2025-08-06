Amdocs Management Limited: Telkom South Africa Successfully Modernizes its Legacy Business Support Systems with Amdocs' Cloud-Native Customer Experience Suite

Transformation enables innovation, agility, and a next-gen customer experience for approximately 25 million subscribers

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services for communications and media companies, announced today the successful completion of a major business support systems (BSS) transformation with Telkom South Africa. The South African service provider upgraded its legacy BSS to Amdocs Customer Experience Suite (CES), Amdocs' cloud-native, modular platform, now supporting approximately 25 million mobile and wireline customers.

The transformation delivers a future-ready digital foundation that is scalable, secure, and designed to accelerate innovation. With cloud-native architecture, open APIs, and 5G-ready capabilities, Telkom South Africa can now launch new services faster, simplify operations, and deliver a more seamless, personalized customer experience across digital and assisted channels. This marks a critical step in Telkom South Africa's long-term strategy to become a more agile, data-driven business aligned to the evolving needs of its customers.

As part of the transformation, Telkom South Africa will benefit from unified digital commerce and care journeys built by Amdocs Studios, Amdocs' high-end digital services offering, including a complete microservices layer and user interface accelerators for faster time to market and deeper customer engagement. The modernized platform empowers the business to operate with enhanced flexibility, while paving the way for ongoing innovation and growth.

"This program is not just a modernization - it's a foundation for Telkom South Africa's digital future," said Dr. Noxolo Dlamini-Kumalo, Chief Digital and Information Officer at Telkom South Africa. "Our collaboration with Amdocs has been central to its success. Together, we've created a platform that enables us to engage customers more deeply, move faster in the market, and position us at the forefront of digital innovation in Africa."

"At Amdocs, we are proud to stand alongside Telkom South Africa as a strategic partner on this bold journey," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "This transformation is not only a significant milestone for Telkom South Africa, but a clear example of how cloud-native platforms and open architecture are enabling the communications industry to reimagine customer engagement, embrace 5G, and unlock new revenue opportunities."

