

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - CRH plc (CRH) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.319 billion, or $1.94 per share. This compares with $1.297 billion, or $1.88 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.94 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $10.206 million from $9.654 million last year.



CRH plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.319 Bln. vs. $1.297 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.94 vs. $1.88 last year. -Revenue: $10.206 Mln vs. $9.654 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.49 - $5.72



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News