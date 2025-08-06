

LOS ANGELES (dpa-AFX) - Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) released a profit for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $288 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $992 million, or $1.03 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Occidental Petroleum Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $396 million or $0.39 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 6.1% to $6.456 billion from $6.879 billion last year.



Occidental Petroleum Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $288 Mln. vs. $992 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.26 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue: $6.456 Bln vs. $6.879 Bln last year.



