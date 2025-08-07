

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $40.31 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $5.01 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.7% to $1.588 billion from $1.435 billion last year.



Lyft, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $40.31 Mln. vs. $5.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.10 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue: $1.588 Bln vs. $1.435 Bln last year.



