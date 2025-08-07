

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) released earnings for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $386 million, or $2.37 per share. This compares with $420 million, or $2.30 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 20.2% to $1.890 billion from $1.572 billion last year.



CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $386 Mln. vs. $420 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.37 vs. $2.30 last year. -Revenue: $1.890 Bln vs. $1.572 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News