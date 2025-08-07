

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURN.SW), a Swiss insurance company, on Thursday reported a rise in net profit for the first half.



For the six-month period to June 30, the Group reported a net income of $3.065 billion, higher than $3.026 billion in the same period last year.



Earnings per share stood at CHF 18.37 as against the prior year's CHF 18.50 per share. Core earnings per share moved up to $21.68 from $20.30 per share a year ago. Book value per share was CHF 137.64, compared with CHF 150.11 per share in 2024.



Business operating profit moved up to $4.227 billion from $3.988 billion last year.



Net investment result on Group investments slipped to $3.042 billion from $3.385 billion in the previous year.



