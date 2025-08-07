Anzeige
WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Tradegate
04.08.25 | 17:26
2,614 Euro
-1,95 % -0,052
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6542,69609:03
0,0000,00009:02
PR Newswire
07.08.2025 08:06 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 10 June 2025, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through Panmure Liberum Limited.

Date of Purchase

6 August 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased

45,427

Weighted average price paid (p)

229.95

Highest price paid (p)

230.00

Lowest price paid (p)

229.80

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 180,758,416 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 569,936,599. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 6 August 2025 is 569,936,599. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup

Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

companysecretariat@firstgroup.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: Panmure Liberum Limited

Intermediary Code: PMURGB3L

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by Panmure Liberum Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Platform

Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (GBp)

Daily total volume (in number of shares)

XLON

229.95

25,200

BATE

N/A

0

CHIX

229.95

13,831

TRQX

229.95

6,396

Individual Transactions

06/08/2025

08:40:06.820

763

230.00

CHIX

00041370321TRLO0

06/08/2025

08:40:06.821

1367

230.00

XLON

00041370322TRLO0

06/08/2025

08:40:06.821

924

230.00

TRQX

00041370323TRLO0

06/08/2025

08:40:06.821

1487

230.00

XLON

00041370324TRLO0

06/08/2025

10:35:46.323

979

230.00

CHIX

00041374412TRLO0

06/08/2025

10:35:46.323

1099

230.00

XLON

00041374413TRLO0

06/08/2025

10:35:46.323

1150

230.00

XLON

00041374414TRLO0

06/08/2025

10:35:46.323

947

230.00

TRQX

00041374415TRLO0

06/08/2025

12:09:04.840

763

230.00

CHIX

00041376603TRLO0

06/08/2025

12:09:04.840

879

230.00

XLON

00041376604TRLO0

06/08/2025

12:09:04.840

1268

230.00

XLON

00041376605TRLO0

06/08/2025

12:09:04.840

1165

230.00

TRQX

00041376606TRLO0

06/08/2025

12:16:55.257

1016

230.00

XLON

00041376783TRLO0

06/08/2025

12:16:55.258

1143

230.00

XLON

00041376784TRLO0

06/08/2025

12:16:55.258

316

230.00

XLON

00041376785TRLO0

06/08/2025

12:16:55.258

426

230.00

XLON

00041376786TRLO0

06/08/2025

12:30:06.890

2133

230.00

CHIX

00041377148TRLO0

06/08/2025

12:30:06.890

1096

230.00

XLON

00041377149TRLO0

06/08/2025

12:30:06.890

751

230.00

XLON

00041377150TRLO0

06/08/2025

12:35:15.837

523

230.00

CHIX

00041377231TRLO0

06/08/2025

12:35:15.837

1569

230.00

CHIX

00041377232TRLO0

06/08/2025

14:14:29.533

13

230.00

TRQX

00041379864TRLO0

06/08/2025

14:16:36.302

222

230.00

XLON

00041379933TRLO0

06/08/2025

14:16:36.302

222

230.00

XLON

00041379934TRLO0

06/08/2025

14:16:36.317

1502

230.00

CHIX

00041379935TRLO0

06/08/2025

14:16:36.317

928

230.00

CHIX

00041379936TRLO0

06/08/2025

14:16:36.317

2052

230.00

XLON

00041379937TRLO0

06/08/2025

14:16:36.317

2958

230.00

XLON

00041379938TRLO0

06/08/2025

14:16:36.317

929

230.00

TRQX

00041379939TRLO0

06/08/2025

14:49:04.623

670

230.00

XLON

00041381145TRLO0

06/08/2025

14:49:04.623

91

230.00

XLON

00041381146TRLO0

06/08/2025

14:49:04.684

33

230.00

CHIX

00041381147TRLO0

06/08/2025

14:49:04.684

8

230.00

CHIX

00041381148TRLO0

06/08/2025

14:49:04.685

25

230.00

CHIX

00041381149TRLO0

06/08/2025

14:49:05.941

774

230.00

TRQX

00041381153TRLO0

06/08/2025

14:49:06.565

447

230.00

XLON

00041381155TRLO0

06/08/2025

14:49:06.565

507

230.00

XLON

00041381156TRLO0

06/08/2025

14:51:30.984

1123

230.00

CHIX

00041381247TRLO0

06/08/2025

08:40:08.414

533

229.80

CHIX

00041370328TRLO0

06/08/2025

08:40:08.415

682

229.80

XLON

00041370329TRLO0

06/08/2025

08:40:08.415

215

229.80

XLON

00041370330TRLO0

06/08/2025

08:40:08.415

413

229.80

XLON

00041370331TRLO0

06/08/2025

08:40:08.415

646

229.80

TRQX

00041370332TRLO0

06/08/2025

10:39:40.097

465

229.80

CHIX

00041374492TRLO0

06/08/2025

11:25:47.104

781

229.80

XLON

00041375543TRLO0

06/08/2025

11:25:47.104

113

229.80

XLON

00041375544TRLO0

06/08/2025

11:25:47.124

224

229.80

XLON

00041375545TRLO0

06/08/2025

11:25:47.125

382

229.80

XLON

00041375546TRLO0

06/08/2025

11:41:43.963

42

229.80

XLON

00041375927TRLO0

06/08/2025

12:09:35.629

864

229.80

XLON

00041376613TRLO0

06/08/2025

12:30:06.903

717

229.80

CHIX

00041377151TRLO0

06/08/2025

12:46:00.886

933

229.80

CHIX

00041377462TRLO0

06/08/2025

12:46:00.886

998

229.80

TRQX

00041377463TRLO0

06/08/2025

12:46:00.886

1113

229.80

XLON

00041377464TRLO0

06/08/2025

14:51:31.086

834

229.80

CHIX

00041381248TRLO0

06/08/2025

14:51:31.086

670

229.80

XLON

00041381249TRLO0

06/08/2025

14:51:31.086

534

229.80

XLON

00041381250TRLO0


© 2025 PR Newswire
