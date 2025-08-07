FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07
FirstGroup plc
Transaction in own shares
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 10 June 2025, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through Panmure Liberum Limited.
Date of Purchase
6 August 2025
Number of ordinary shares purchased
45,427
Weighted average price paid (p)
229.95
Highest price paid (p)
230.00
Lowest price paid (p)
229.80
Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 180,758,416 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 569,936,599. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in due course.
The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 6 August 2025 is 569,936,599. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Contacts at FirstGroup
Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
companysecretariat@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354
Transaction details
Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
ISIN: GB0003452173
Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Intermediary name: Panmure Liberum Limited
Intermediary Code: PMURGB3L
Timezone: GMT
Currency: GBp
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by Panmure Liberum Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:
Aggregate information:
Platform
Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (GBp)
Daily total volume (in number of shares)
XLON
229.95
25,200
BATE
N/A
0
CHIX
229.95
13,831
TRQX
229.95
6,396
Individual Transactions
06/08/2025
08:40:06.820
763
230.00
CHIX
00041370321TRLO0
06/08/2025
08:40:06.821
1367
230.00
XLON
00041370322TRLO0
06/08/2025
08:40:06.821
924
230.00
TRQX
00041370323TRLO0
06/08/2025
08:40:06.821
1487
230.00
XLON
00041370324TRLO0
06/08/2025
10:35:46.323
979
230.00
CHIX
00041374412TRLO0
06/08/2025
10:35:46.323
1099
230.00
XLON
00041374413TRLO0
06/08/2025
10:35:46.323
1150
230.00
XLON
00041374414TRLO0
06/08/2025
10:35:46.323
947
230.00
TRQX
00041374415TRLO0
06/08/2025
12:09:04.840
763
230.00
CHIX
00041376603TRLO0
06/08/2025
12:09:04.840
879
230.00
XLON
00041376604TRLO0
06/08/2025
12:09:04.840
1268
230.00
XLON
00041376605TRLO0
06/08/2025
12:09:04.840
1165
230.00
TRQX
00041376606TRLO0
06/08/2025
12:16:55.257
1016
230.00
XLON
00041376783TRLO0
06/08/2025
12:16:55.258
1143
230.00
XLON
00041376784TRLO0
06/08/2025
12:16:55.258
316
230.00
XLON
00041376785TRLO0
06/08/2025
12:16:55.258
426
230.00
XLON
00041376786TRLO0
06/08/2025
12:30:06.890
2133
230.00
CHIX
00041377148TRLO0
06/08/2025
12:30:06.890
1096
230.00
XLON
00041377149TRLO0
06/08/2025
12:30:06.890
751
230.00
XLON
00041377150TRLO0
06/08/2025
12:35:15.837
523
230.00
CHIX
00041377231TRLO0
06/08/2025
12:35:15.837
1569
230.00
CHIX
00041377232TRLO0
06/08/2025
14:14:29.533
13
230.00
TRQX
00041379864TRLO0
06/08/2025
14:16:36.302
222
230.00
XLON
00041379933TRLO0
06/08/2025
14:16:36.302
222
230.00
XLON
00041379934TRLO0
06/08/2025
14:16:36.317
1502
230.00
CHIX
00041379935TRLO0
06/08/2025
14:16:36.317
928
230.00
CHIX
00041379936TRLO0
06/08/2025
14:16:36.317
2052
230.00
XLON
00041379937TRLO0
06/08/2025
14:16:36.317
2958
230.00
XLON
00041379938TRLO0
06/08/2025
14:16:36.317
929
230.00
TRQX
00041379939TRLO0
06/08/2025
14:49:04.623
670
230.00
XLON
00041381145TRLO0
06/08/2025
14:49:04.623
91
230.00
XLON
00041381146TRLO0
06/08/2025
14:49:04.684
33
230.00
CHIX
00041381147TRLO0
06/08/2025
14:49:04.684
8
230.00
CHIX
00041381148TRLO0
06/08/2025
14:49:04.685
25
230.00
CHIX
00041381149TRLO0
06/08/2025
14:49:05.941
774
230.00
TRQX
00041381153TRLO0
06/08/2025
14:49:06.565
447
230.00
XLON
00041381155TRLO0
06/08/2025
14:49:06.565
507
230.00
XLON
00041381156TRLO0
06/08/2025
14:51:30.984
1123
230.00
CHIX
00041381247TRLO0
06/08/2025
08:40:08.414
533
229.80
CHIX
00041370328TRLO0
06/08/2025
08:40:08.415
682
229.80
XLON
00041370329TRLO0
06/08/2025
08:40:08.415
215
229.80
XLON
00041370330TRLO0
06/08/2025
08:40:08.415
413
229.80
XLON
00041370331TRLO0
06/08/2025
08:40:08.415
646
229.80
TRQX
00041370332TRLO0
06/08/2025
10:39:40.097
465
229.80
CHIX
00041374492TRLO0
06/08/2025
11:25:47.104
781
229.80
XLON
00041375543TRLO0
06/08/2025
11:25:47.104
113
229.80
XLON
00041375544TRLO0
06/08/2025
11:25:47.124
224
229.80
XLON
00041375545TRLO0
06/08/2025
11:25:47.125
382
229.80
XLON
00041375546TRLO0
06/08/2025
11:41:43.963
42
229.80
XLON
00041375927TRLO0
06/08/2025
12:09:35.629
864
229.80
XLON
00041376613TRLO0
06/08/2025
12:30:06.903
717
229.80
CHIX
00041377151TRLO0
06/08/2025
12:46:00.886
933
229.80
CHIX
00041377462TRLO0
06/08/2025
12:46:00.886
998
229.80
TRQX
00041377463TRLO0
06/08/2025
12:46:00.886
1113
229.80
XLON
00041377464TRLO0
06/08/2025
14:51:31.086
834
229.80
CHIX
00041381248TRLO0
06/08/2025
14:51:31.086
670
229.80
XLON
00041381249TRLO0
06/08/2025
14:51:31.086
534
229.80
XLON
00041381250TRLO0