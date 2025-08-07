

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German conglomerate Siemens AG (SIEGY.PK) reported Thursday higher profit and revenues and significantly higher orders in its third quarter. The company also maintained its fiscal 2025 outlook.



For fiscal 2025, Siemens continues to expect basic earnings per share before purchase price allocation accounting or pre PPA, of 10.40 euros to 11 euros. In fiscal 2024, earnings per share pre PPA was 10.54 euros.



Siemens continues to expect comparable revenue growth in the range of 3 percent to 7 percent.



In the third quarter, net income grew 5 percent to 2.24 billion euros from last year's 2.13 billion euros. Basic earnings per share were 2.61 euros, up 4 percent from 2.51 euros a year ago.



Earnings per share pre PPA were 2.78 euros, compared to 2.66 euros last year.



Income from continuing operations increased 3 percent to 2.22 billion euros from 2.16 billion euros a year ago.



Revenue for the period increased 3 percent to 19.38 billion euros from 18.90 billion euros last year. Revenues grew 5 percent on a comparable basis on increases in most industrial businesses.



Orders were 24.72 billion euros in the quarter, 25 percent higher than prior year's 19.78 billion euros. Orders grew 28 percent on a comparable basis, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects, driven by sharply higher volume from large orders at Mobility.



