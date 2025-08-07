

WORBLAUFEN (dpa-AFX) - Swisscom AG (SCMN.SW) Thursday reported profit before tax of CHF 766 million for the first half, lower than CHF 1.024 billion in the same period a year ago.



Net income decreased to CHF 625 million or CHF 12.08 per share from CHF 836 million or CHF 16.14 per share last year.



Operating income declined to CHF 946 million from CHF 1.089 billion in the prior year.



Operating income before depreciation and amortisation after lease expense (EBITDAaL) fell by 5.5% to CHF 2.474 billion.



Revenue for the period grew 36.7% to CHF 7.446 billion from CHF 5.446 billion last year, while proforma revenue decreased 2.3% year-on-year.



For the full year, the company expects revenue to be in the range of CHF 15 billion - CHF 15.2 billion, and EBITDAaL to be nearly CHF 5 billion.



