

WORBLAUFEN (dpa-AFX) - Swisscom AG (SCMN.SW) revealed earnings for first half that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled CHF625 million, or CHF12.08 per share. This compares with CHF836 million, or CHF16.14 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.3% to CHF7.446 billion from CHF7.619 billion last year.



Swisscom AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: CHF625 Mln. vs. CHF836 Mln. last year. -EPS: CHF12.08 vs. CHF16.14 last year. -Revenue: CHF7.446 Bln vs. CHF7.619 Bln last year.



