Detection Technology Oyj: Detection Technology Plc half-yearly report January-June 2025

DETECTION TECHNOLOGY PLC HALF-YEARLY REPORT JANUARY-JUNE 2025

Detection Technology Q2 2025: Sales declined, yet the company's market position remained solid

April-June 2025 highlights

Net sales decreased by -6.6% to EUR 24.4 million (26.1)

Net sales of Americas decreased by -5.2% to EUR 1.5 million (1.6)

Net sales of APAC (Asia-Pacific) increased by 8.6% to EUR 18.2 million (16.7)

Net sales of EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa) decreased by -39.6% to EUR 4.7 million (7.8)

Net sales of industrial applications increased by 4.2% to EUR 5.6 million (5.3)

Net sales of medical applications increased by 13.9% to EUR 10.6 million (9.3)

Net sales of security applications decreased by -28.2% to EUR 8.2 million (11.5)

Operating profit (EBITA) was EUR 1.7 million (3.3)

Operating margin (EBITA-%) was 7.0% of net sales (12.7%)

Return on investment (ROI, 12-month rolling) was 14.7% (13.9%)

January-June 2025 highlights

Net sales decreased by -4.5% to EUR 46.6 million (48.8)

Net sales of Americas decreased by -4.8% to EUR 2.4 million (2.5)

Net sales of APAC increased by 5.5% to EUR 34.2 million (32.4)

Net sales of EMEIA decreased by -27.5% to EUR 10.1 million (13.9)

Net sales of industrial applications increased by 4.2% to EUR 9.3 million (8.9)

Net sales of medical applications increased by 13.8% to EUR 21.4 million (18.8)

Net sales of security applications decreased by -24.4% to EUR 15.9 million (21.1)

Operating profit (EBITA) was EUR 3.1 million (5.6)

Operating margin (EBITA-%) was 6.7% of net sales (11.4%)

Business outlook

Detection Technology expects a single digit year-on-year net sales decline in Q3 and H2 of 2025.

The geopolitical situation, new U.S. import tariffs, U.S. relations with other countries, China's healthcare reform, and price competition especially in China create uncertainty.

Detection Technology aims to increase its sales by at least 10% per annum and to achieve an operating margin (EBITA) of 15% in the medium term.



President and CEO, Hannu Martola:

"Our Q2 total net sales were a disappointment. Security CT system installations nearly halted in Europe, and EMEIA sales declined sharply. Over half of the sales decline was due to currency fluctuations. However, our position in key markets remained stable. We also maintained strong momentum in flat panel detector sales and strategic execution.

Demand for medical CT applications strengthened, particularly in China, where the backlog from healthcare reforms continued to clear. Sales of our flat panel detector portfolio for industrial applications also developed strongly, growing approximately 40% year-on-year in H1.

In contrast, the dip in demand for security applications was deeper than expected, leading to a sharp decline in EMEIA sales. The halt in security CT system installations in aviation in Europe-partly due to the so-called 100 ml liquid rule-weighed on performance. The strong comparison period also added pressure to the topline. Despite softer-than-expected sales, our market position in security CT remained intact.

Lower-than-expected quarterly sales and a less favorable sales mix eroded our profitability. Our profitability development has been unsatisfactory. To that end, appropriate cost measures are now being taken.

In Q2, we rolled out several notable products. Sales of the X-Panel 43108 flat panel detector, launched for single-scan imaging of large components in the automotive, aerospace, and defense industries, have started off successfully. We also introduced the X-Cargo for high-speed, high-energy cargo and industrial imaging. Supporting scanning speeds up to 70 km/h, the solution is already selling well for border security applications.

The expansion of our operations in India is progressing. The production facility has been completed, and the first products have been tested. We also invested in new technology to support long-term innovations and growth.

We are renewing our strategy for the next five-year period. We will deliver smart X-ray detector solutions that drive customer success through exceptional usability to outgrow the market. We continue to work on the strategy details and execution planning.

Looking ahead, we expect demand in both medical and security CT applications to start normalizing. In China, the recovery in medical demand continues following anti-corruption measures, but the new block purchasing model is intensifying competition. The regulatory bottleneck in European aviation will move away, as testing specifications for CT systems have been approved, and the equipment from a certain OEM has been recertified. We expect the security CT sales to be back on track by the end of the year. Industrial demand, particularly in defense, is increasing. However, visibility remains limited due to the impact of new tariffs, ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, and constrained availability of certain electronic components.

In Q3, the APAC region indicates strengthening medical demand, but our sales are constrained mainly by component availability and therefore will remain stable. Demand for security applications is picking up slowly, leading to flat sales in EMEIA, while sales in the Americas are expected to decline by double digits. Following an estimated 5% currency impact, we expect year-on-year total net sales to decline by a single digit in Q3 and H2 of 2025."



Key figures

(EUR 1,000) 4-6/2025 4-6/2024 1-6/2025 1-6/2024 1-12/2024 Net sales 24,372 26,093 46,621 48,799 107,514 Change in net sales, % -6.6% 3.5% -4.5% 1.7% 3.6% EBITA 1,702 3,306 3,101 5,570 14,892 EBITA, % 7.0% 12.7% 6.7% 11.4% 13.9% R&D costs 3,146 3,049 5,781 5,560 11,379 R&D costs, % of net sales 12.9% 11.7% 12.4% 11.4% 10.6% Cash flow from operating activities 458 3,911 1,897 6,827 20,133 Net interest-bearing debt at end of period -19,794 -14,744 -19,794 -14,744 -27,767 Investments 1,144 352 1,548 1,485 2,218 Return on investment (ROI), % 14.7% 13.9% 14.7% 13.9% 17.4% Gearing, % -27.2% -19.9% -27.2% -19.9% -33.6% Earnings per share, EUR 0.07 0.15 0.11 0.26 0.76 Earnings per share (diluted), EUR 0.07 0.15 0.11 0.26 0.76 Number of shares at the end of the period 14,655,630 14,655,930 14,655,630 14,655,930 14,655,930 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 14,655,630 14,655,930 14,655,730 14,655,930 14,655,930 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 14,655,630 14,661,754 14,657,943 14,658,842 14,660,744



