Detection Technology Oyj: Detection Technology initiates change negotiations to improve profitability and competitiveness

Detection Technology Plc press release 18 August 2025 at 09:30 (EEST)

Detection Technology Plc announced in its half-year report that it has initiated cost-saving measures to improve its profitability and competitiveness. As part of these measures, the company will start change negotiations in Finland in accordance with the Act on Co-operation within Undertakings.

The change negotiations will cover all senior salaried employees of the company in Finland, a total of 94 employees, including management. According to preliminary estimates, the measures that may be implemented following the negotiations could result in the termination of up to nine (9) employments, temporary layoffs, or reorganization of duties.

Detection Technology is implementing efficiency measures and reorganizations at the Group's various sites worldwide. The measures are expected to be completed by the end of September 2025.

"In addition to improving profitability, we want to ensure, through savings, investments in focus areas that enhance our competitiveness and strengthen our position in international markets. The planned changes aim to streamline and accelerate business, strengthen our offering, and improve our customer focus. This way, we are building a stronger foundation for sustainable and profitable growth," says Hannu Martola, President and CEO of Detection Technology.

Detection Technology is a global provider of X-ray detector solutions and services for medical, security, and industrial applications. The company's solutions range from sensor components to optimized detector subsystems with ASICs, electronics, mechanics, software, and algorithms. It has sites in Finland, China, France, India, and the US. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the ticker symbol DETEC.

