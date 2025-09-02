Detection Technology Oyj: Detection Technology's change negotiations concluded

Detection Technology Plc press release 2 September 2025 at 15:30 (EEST)

The change negotiations of Detection Technology Plc in Finland were concluded today, September 2, 2025. As a result of the negotiations, a total of seven positions will be reduced, an organizational change will be implemented, and some tasks will be rearranged.

At the start of the change negotiations, the company estimated that the measures could result in the termination of up to nine employments, temporary layoffs, or restructuring of duties. The negotiations covered all of the company's senior salaried employees and management in Finland, a total of 94 employees.

In connection with its half-yearly financial report, Detection Technology announced that it had initiated cost-saving measures to improve profitability and competitiveness. As part of these measures, the company launched change negotiations in Finland under the Act on Co-operation within Undertakings, citing production-related and financial reasons.

In addition to the concluded change negotiations, Detection Technology has implemented efficiency measures and reorganizations at its sites around the world. All measures are estimated to be completed by the end of September 2025. The company provides support for re-employment to those affected by the personnel reductions.

Alongside efforts to improve profitability, Detection Technology is adjusting its business to invest in focus areas that strengthen the company's competitiveness and position in international markets. The purpose of the changes is to streamline and accelerate business operations, enhance the offering, and improve customer focus.

