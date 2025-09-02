Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardenmarkt Multiple Sklerose: Neue Therapieform könnte alles verändern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QXQ | ISIN: FI4000115464 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Lang & Schwarz
02.09.25 | 17:51
9,870 Euro
-1,10 % -0,110
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
DETECTION TECHNOLOGY OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DETECTION TECHNOLOGY OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,8409,90017:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2025 14:30 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Detection Technology Oyj: Detection Technology's change negotiations concluded

Detection Technology Plc press release 2 September 2025 at 15:30 (EEST)

The change negotiations of Detection Technology Plc in Finland were concluded today, September 2, 2025. As a result of the negotiations, a total of seven positions will be reduced, an organizational change will be implemented, and some tasks will be rearranged.

At the start of the change negotiations, the company estimated that the measures could result in the termination of up to nine employments, temporary layoffs, or restructuring of duties. The negotiations covered all of the company's senior salaried employees and management in Finland, a total of 94 employees.

In connection with its half-yearly financial report, Detection Technology announced that it had initiated cost-saving measures to improve profitability and competitiveness. As part of these measures, the company launched change negotiations in Finland under the Act on Co-operation within Undertakings, citing production-related and financial reasons.

In addition to the concluded change negotiations, Detection Technology has implemented efficiency measures and reorganizations at its sites around the world. All measures are estimated to be completed by the end of September 2025. The company provides support for re-employment to those affected by the personnel reductions.

Alongside efforts to improve profitability, Detection Technology is adjusting its business to invest in focus areas that strengthen the company's competitiveness and position in international markets. The purpose of the changes is to streamline and accelerate business operations, enhance the offering, and improve customer focus.

Further information

Hannu Martola, President and CEO
+358 500 449 475, hannu.martola@deetee.com

Detection Technology is a global provider of X-ray detector solutions and services for medical, security, and industrial applications. The company's solutions range from sensor components to optimized detector subsystems with ASICs, electronics, mechanics, software, and algorithms. It has sites in Finland, China, France, India, and the US. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the ticker symbol DETEC.

Distribution: Key media, www.deetee.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.