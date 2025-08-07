BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 August 2025 - Pfizer Romania has been officially certified as one of the Best Places to Work in Romania for 2025, a recognition that highlights its commitment to fostering a workplace culture grounded in integrity, inclusion, and employee empowerment.
In addition to the strong employee feedback, Pfizer Romania achieved impressive results in the HR assessment, which benchmarks the company's practices against recognized global standards. The results reflect how closely Pfizer Romania's approach aligns with best-in-class HR practices across multiple areas:
"Being recognized as a Best Place to Work reinforces our belief that a successful business starts with a strong culture," said Mirela Iordan, General Manager of Pfizer Romania. "Our values - Courage, Equity, Excellence, and Joy - are not just words; they guide how we lead, collaborate, and deliver on our mission."
Iulia-Rodica Mateescu, Senior Manager, People Experience, added: "We're honored by this recognition. It reflects our ongoing efforts to create an environment where every team member feels heard, valued, and supported to grow."
About Pfizer Romania
Pfizer Romania, a subsidiary of Pfizer Inc., has been serving Romanian communities for over 30 years, delivering innovative medicines and vaccines across multiple therapeutic areas. Guided by the global mission "Breakthroughs that change patients' lives," the company collaborates closely with healthcare providers and institutions to expand access to quality healthcare and advance public health outcomes.
About the Best Places to Work Program
Best Places to Work is a global HR certification program that identifies leading employers around the world. The certification process includes a rigorous evaluation of workplace culture through employee surveys and an audit of HR practices across eight key areas, including leadership, well-being, inclusion, and career development.
