Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 06 August 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 06 August 2025 841.84 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 832.49 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

07 August 2025