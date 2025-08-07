

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Lasertec Corp. (LSRCF, 6920.T, LSRCY), a Japanese semiconductor industry company, on Thursday announced that net income attributable to the owners of the parent increased in the full year compared with the previous year.



For the year, net income attributable to the owners of the parent increased to 84.65 billion yen from 59.08 billion yen in the prior year.



Net income per share was 937.82 yen versus 654.49 yen last year.



Operating income jumped to 122.84 billion yen from 81.38 billion yen in the prior year.



Net sales increased to 251.48 billion yen from 213.51 billion yen in the previous year.



Further, its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback of up to 1 million shares, totaling up to 12 billion yen, to enhance enterprise value and shareholder returns.



The company will consider repurchasing shares flexibly, alongside its dividend policy, while factoring in growth investments, working capital needs, and stock price.



Lasertec closed trading 0.28% higher at JPY 14,295 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



