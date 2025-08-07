

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG, IHG.L) reported Thursday higher profit and revenues in its first half, with increased Global RevPAR. The company added that it remains on track to meet full-year consensus profit and earnings expectations.



On the LSE, IHG shares were gaining around 6.3 percent to trade at 9,224.00 pence.



In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were up 6.3 percent to trade at $123.81.



Further, the Board declared an interim dividend of 58.6 cents, an increase of 10 percent on the 53.2 cents paid in 2024. the record date is August 22 and the interim dividend will be paid on October 2.



The company also said it is on track to return over $1.1 billion to shareholders in 2025 though share repurchases and dividend payments.



In the first half, profit before tax climbed 34.1 percent to $633 million from last year's $472 million. Basic earnings per share grew 41 percent to 300.1 US cents from 212.5 US cents a year ago.



Adjusted earnings were $379 million, compared to $333 million a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 242.5 US cents, compared to last year's 203.9 US cents.



Total revenue for the first half increased 8.5 percent to $2.52 billion from last year's $2.32 billion.



Adjusted revenue was $1.18 billion, up 6 percent from last year's $1.11 billion. underlying revenue growth was 5 percent.



Global RevPAR increased year-on-year by 0.3 percent in the second quarter and 1.8 percent in the first half, with growth in Americas and EMEAA, while Greater China recorded 3.2 percent drop.



