

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $574 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $487 million, or $1.68 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Becton, Dickinson and Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.68 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.4% to $5.509 billion from $4.990 billion last year.



Becton, Dickinson and Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $574 Mln. vs. $487 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.00 vs. $1.68 last year. -Revenue: $5.509 Bln vs. $4.990 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.30 to $14.45 Full year revenue guidance: $21.8 to $21.9 Bln



