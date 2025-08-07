

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - ConocoPhillips (COP) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $1.971 billion, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $2.329 billion, or $1.98 per share, last year.



Excluding items, ConocoPhillips reported adjusted earnings of $1.793 billion or $1.42 per share for the period.



ConocoPhillips earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.971 Bln. vs. $2.329 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.56 vs. $1.98 last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News