

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Hutchmed China Ltd. (HCM.L) revealed earnings for its first half that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $454.95 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $25.80 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 9.2% to $277.67 million from $305.68 million last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $270 - $350 Mln



