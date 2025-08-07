Harrison Global Holdings Inc. to Acquire Majority Stake in Myth Korea Inc, South Korean Pop Culture Retail and Experience Company

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Harrison Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMZ) ("Harrison Global" or the "Company"), a Japanese audio production, VTuber, entertainment, and voice actor management company, announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Myth Korea Inc. ("Myth Korea"), a South Korean company developing a pop culture lifestyle and experiential retail store.

This initiative represents a key component of Harrison's global strategy aimed at expanding the trading card game market in South Korea and promoting the international reach of Japanese pop culture content. Through this strategic acquisition, Harrison Global will build on its previously announced partnership with M-NEXT Holdings Co., Ltd. ("M-NEXT") to jointly support Myth Korea's plans to open a Pokémon Card Center in Busan, South Korea by October 2025. Moving forward, Harrison Global will proceed with the subsidiary integration process and strengthen its collaboration with Myth Korea to achieve sustainable growth and enhance corporate value across Asian markets. Looking ahead, the Company, Myth Korea, and M-NEXT will collaborate to develop a new pop culture lifestyle and experiential retail concept in the region, modeled after M-NEXT's successful "Ryusei no Arashi" Japanese trading card retail chain.

"This strategic decision to acquire and integrate Myth Korea into the Harrison Global brand reinforces our business foundation in the South Korean market," said Ryoshin Nakade, co-CEO of Harrison Global. "We are confident this move will play a key role in advancing the trading card market across the Asia market, starting with the Pokémon Card Center in Busan. Our partnership with M-NEXT will be instrumental not only in the successful launch of the aforementioned project but also in advancing our long-term vision to establish a new pop culture lifestyle and experiential retail store in the region. Harrison Global remains committed to expanding its international content business and delivering long-term value to our stakeholders."

"The integration of Myth Korea into Harrison Global marks a major turning point in our growth strategy," said Inhwa Jung, CEO of Myth Korea. "The opening of the Pokémon Card Center Busan will provide new experiences for trading card fans in South Korea. Through close collaboration with Harrison Global, we aim to accelerate our business expansion not only in Korea but across the broader Asian market."

About Harrison Global Holdings Inc.

Harrison Global Holdings Inc. (formerly BloomZ Inc.) is a holding company headquartered in the Cayman Islands, operating BloomZ Japan in Japan. BloomZ Japan is engaged in sound production for anime and games, as well as the management, training, and promotion of voice actors and VTubers. In recent years, it has also focused on developing and promoting next-generation entertainment businesses.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

