

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.15 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) is up over 27% at $28.90. Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) is up over 26% at $16.70. Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) is up over 24% at $428.63. Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) is up over 23% at $58.40. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) is up over 22% at $24.43. Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) is up over 19% at $36.65. Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) is up over 18% at $50.80. Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NAGE) is up over 15% at $10.85. SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) is up over 15% at $10.25. Imunon, Inc. (IMNN) is up over 8% at $7.70.



In the Red



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is down over 26% at $10.03. Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) is down over 20% at $76.49. Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) is down over 20% at $6.51. Symbotic Inc. (SYM) is down over 19% at $50.35. Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is down over 17% at $38.52. TSS, Inc. (TSSI) is down over 17% at $23.80. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) is down over 17% at $11.84. electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) is down over 17% at $5.75. Crocs, Inc. (CROX) is down over 15% at $88.66. Astronics Corporation (ATRO) is down over 11% at $31.30.



