Clean Vision Corporation: Clean-Seas West Virginia Accepts First Delivery of Plastic Feedstock

Twenty-two Tons of Plastic Feedstock will Support Training and Evaluation as plant gears up for Q4 Commissioning

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Clean Vision Corporation (OCTQB:CLNV) ("Clean Vision" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in innovative plastic conversion and clean fuel development, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Clean-Seas West Virginia has received the first commercial-scale truckload of plastic feedstock to its facility in Belle, WV.

As the 50 ton per day (TPD) facility gears up for an expected Q4 commissioning, the bulk feedstock will allow the Clean-Seas West Virginia operating team to fine tune its operations and evaluate various feedstocks on its Training, Research and Evaluation Unit (TRE) which was delivered to the site in July. These valuable data points will allow the Company to provide on-spec plastic pyrolysis oil to its offtake partners.

"This is just one step of many on our path to starting strong on day one of operations," said Dan Bates, president of Clean Vision. "Everyone on our operations team - and all the systems and equipment - will benefit from trials starting this month. Even something as simple as unloading one truck now helps us prepare for operating on a much larger scale when we flip the switch on Phase 1 in just a few months, and receive 3 or more truckloads per day, and process 50TPD."

Clean-Seas West Virginia's 50TPD facility will divert plastic from landfills and incinerators, and convert it to high value feedstocks for the circular plastic economy. The facility will generate more than 40 new technical and operational jobs in eastern Kanawha County, and the Company expects to grow the facility's capacity - and number of jobs - soon after commissioning.

Clean-Seas West Virginia's TRE unit was recently awarded a start-up assistance award under the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Energy Manufacturing Program.

"We're grateful to the ARC and its partners in supporting this important milestone in training our workforce, and maximizing our operational readiness," said Bates.

The grant was funded through the Tri-State Net Zero POWER Grant, administered through Catalyst Connection, the Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) of southwestern Pennsylvania in partnership with the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission (SPC), WVU Office of Corporate Sponsored Research, MAGNET (Part of Ohio MEP), and JARI.

Clean Vision is a public company that operates in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: www.cleanvisioncorp.com and follow us on Bluesky @cleanvisioncorp.bsky.social

Clean-Seas, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Clean Vision, is working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global plastic crisis as creating economic opportunity and social benefit across the world. Clean-Seas' goal is to offer "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment with strategic alliances for plastic diversion and conversion, including securing plastic feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: www.clean-seas.com

