WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220 | Ticker-Symbol: POH1
Xetra
07.08.25 | 16:25
23,020 Euro
-0,52 % -0,120
07.08.2025 15:18 Uhr
Carnival PLC - Voting Rights and Capital

Carnival PLC - CARNIVAL PLC - VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07

CARNIVAL PLC - VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on 31 July 2025 Carnival plc had 217,411,094 issued ordinary shares of US $1.66 each admitted to trading. Carnival plc holds 28,927,961 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Although Carnival plc has 188,483,133 issued and outstanding ordinary shares, the 24,901,144 ordinary shares held by Carnival Investments Limited and 17,975,128 ordinary shares held by Carnival Corporation do not carry the right to vote (in accordance with the Articles of Association of Carnival plc).

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Carnival plc is 145,606,861. The above figure of 145,606,861 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Carnival plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

7 August 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
