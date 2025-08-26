Anzeige
WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220 | Ticker-Symbol: POH1
Xetra
25.08.25 | 17:35
24,560 Euro
+1,82 % +0,440
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,27024,46008:37
24,22024,41008:37
PR Newswire
26.08.2025 08:06 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 26

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRs

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Micky Arison

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Carnival Corporation

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4

Details of the transaction

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Transfer for no consideration, thus deemed a gift for U.S. federal securities laws, from Nickel KA 2022 Trust #1, a trust for the benefit of Mr. Arison, to 2022 KA Remainder Trust, a trust for the benefit of one of Mr. Arison's children. Mr. Arison continues to retain voting and disposition rights in respect of the stock transferred.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

N/A

Volume(s)

739,492

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

739,492

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-8-21

f)

Place of the transaction

Off market

Doreen S. Furnari, Company Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.