Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 26
Carnival Corporation & plc
Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRs
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Micky Arison
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Carnival Corporation
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4
Details of the transaction
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
b)
Nature of the transaction
Transfer for no consideration, thus deemed a gift for U.S. federal securities laws, from Nickel KA 2022 Trust #1, a trust for the benefit of Mr. Arison, to 2022 KA Remainder Trust, a trust for the benefit of one of Mr. Arison's children. Mr. Arison continues to retain voting and disposition rights in respect of the stock transferred.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
N/A
Volume(s)
739,492
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
739,492
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-8-21
f)
Place of the transaction
Off market
Doreen S. Furnari, Company Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87th Avenue
MLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600