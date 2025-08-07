Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025
WKN: 899500 | ISIN: US1653031088 | Ticker-Symbol: CH5
Frankfurt
07.08.25 | 17:00
103,00 Euro
+0,98 % +1,00
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
PR Newswire
07.08.2025 16:30 Uhr
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

DOVER, Del., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At their meeting held today, the Board of Directors of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.685 per share on the Company's common stock. The $0.685 per share dividend will be paid on October 6, 2025 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2025.

Chesapeake Utilities has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for 64 years and since 2004, has increased its annualized dividend every year.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation:
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CPK). Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

For more information, contact:
 Lucia Dempsey
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]
347-804-9067

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

