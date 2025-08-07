Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company" or "CopAur") announces that it will not be proceeding with the proposed acquisition of the Royal Vindicator (RV) Mine in Georgia, USA. The Company has made the strategic decision to focus its full attention and resources on advancing its 100%-owned, past-producing Kinsley Mountain Oxide Gold Project in Nevada.

As part of this renewed focus, CopAur is processing a permit application to test the reclaimed heap leach pad at the Kinsley Mountain Project, and the Company has engaged Sara Thorne, a mine permitting specialist, to prepare a comprehensive plan to resume full mine operations and production.

The Kinsley Mountain Mine was in production from 1995 to 1999 when gold prices were between US$350-370 per ounce. The mine was previously operated by Alta Gold, which exited the asset in pursuit of a larger development and later declared bankruptcy.

Since 2020, CopAur and its former partners have completed over 20,000 meters of drilling, with the potential to expand the historic Main Pit Oxide Gold Resource. The Company believes the Kinsley Mountain project offers a compelling opportunity for low-cost, near-term gold production supported by existing infrastructure and a favorable jurisdiction.

This strategic realignment underscores CopAur's commitment to creating shareholder value through disciplined project development and a focus on assets with clear upside potential.

CopAur is an exploration company focused on developing projects within the emerging, mineral-rich mining regions of Nevada. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing its projects in Nevada with the flagship project being Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a Carlin-style project located 90 kilometres south of the Long Canyon mine (currently in production under the Newmont/Barrick joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines).

