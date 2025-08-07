Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, Alpha-X & Alpha DRK and Montréal Exchange
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - TMX Group Limited today announced July 2025 trading statistics for its marketplaces - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange (MX).
All TMX Equities Marketplaces *
|July 2025
|June 2025
|July 2024
|Volume
|12,973,669,947
|13,247,743,267
|9,566,676,904
|Value
|$301,141,556,607
|$318,003,232,776
|$240,624,629,057
|Transactions
|23,870,730
|22,648,519
|19,671,959
|Daily Averages
|Volume
|589.7 million
|630.8 million
|434.8 million
|Value
|$13,688.3 million
|$15,143.0 million
|$10,937.5 million
|Transactions
|1,085,033
|1,078,501
|894,180
Year-to-date Statistics
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Volume
|88,931,695,391
|75,001,855,724
|+18.6
|Value
|$2,212,556,411,791
|$1,716,393,541,580
|+28.9
|Transactions
|174,603,048
|143,174,399
|+22.0
|Daily Averages
|Volume
|605.0 million
|506.8 million
|+19.4
|Value
|$15,051.4 million
|$11,597.3 million
|+29.8
|Transactions
|1,187,776
|967,395
|+22.8
Toronto Stock Exchange
|July 2025
|June 2025
|July 2024
|Volume
|7,824,020,535
|8,668,954,854
|6,424,969,707
|Value
|$282,843,526,025
|$301,250,844,150
|$224,906,701,118
|Transactions
|21,065,481
|20,059,102
|17,454,025
|S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^
|27,259.78
|26,857.11
|23,110.81
|Daily Averages
|Volume
|355.6 million
|412.8 million
|292.0 million
|Value
|$12,856.5 million
|$14,345.3 million
|$10,223.0 million
|Transactions
|957,522
|955,195
|793,365
Year-to-date Statistics
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Volume
|58,162,371,039
|49,274,263,763
|+18.0
|Value
|$2,056,149,026,823
|$1,603,485,362,344
|+28.2
|Transactions
|153,915,768
|126,548,814
|+21.6
|Daily Averages
|Volume
|395.7 million
|332.9 million
|+18.8
|Value
|$13,987.4 million
|$10,834.4 million
|+29.1
|Transactions
|1,047,046
|855,060
|+22.5
TSX Venture Exchange*
|July 2025
|June 2025
|July 2024
|Volume
|4,000,113,778
|3,502,964,477
|2,273,002,890
|Value
|$2,275,267,415
|$1,993,560,951
|$988,296,863
|Transactions
|1,132,375
|967,728
|615,191
|S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^
|770.88
|733.37
|582.58
|Daily Averages
|Volume
|181.8 million
|166.8 million
|103.3 million
|Value
|$103.4 million
|$94.9 million
|$44.9 million
|Transactions
|51,472
|46,082
|27,963
Year-to-date Statistics
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Volume
|22,212,471,453
|18,781,877,515
|+18.3
|Value
|$11,767,352,499
|$7,696,836,202
|+52.9
|Transactions
|5,999,199
|4,609,450
|+30.1
|Daily Averages
|Volume
|151.1 million
|126.9 million
|+19.1
|Value
|$80.1 million
|$52.0 million
|+53.9
|Transactions
|40,811
|31,145
|+31.0
TSX Alpha Exchange
|July 2025
|June 2025
|July 2024
|Volume
|1,112,612,218
|1,044,536,784
|853,714,702
|Value
|$15,280,294,395
|$14,091,708,479
|$14,262,694,262
|Transactions
|1,557,715
|1,533,468
|1,559,854
|Daily Averages
|Volume
|50.6 million
|49.7 million
|38.8 million
|Value
|$694.6 million
|$671.0 million
|$648.3 million
|Transactions
|70,805
|73,022
|70,902
Year-to-date Statistics
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Volume
|8,357,442,341
|6,889,096,832
|+21.3
|Value
|$140,226,629,459
|$103,390,089,439
|+35.6
|Transactions
|14,162,367
|11,819,597
|+19.8
|Daily Averages
|Volume
|56.9 million
|46.5 million
|+22.1
|Value
|$953.9 million
|$698.6 million
|+36.6
|Transactions
|96,343
|79,862
|+20.6
Alpha-X and Alpha DRK
|July 2025
|June 2025
|July 2024
|Volume
|36,923,416
|31,287,152
|14,989,605
|Value
|$742,468,772
|$667,119,196
|$466,936,814
|Transactions
|115,159
|88,221
|42,889
|Daily Averages
|Volume
|1.7 million
|1.5 million
|0.7 million
|Value
|$33.7 million
|$31.8 million
|$21.2 million
|Transactions
|5,235
|4,201
|1,950
Year-to-date Statistics
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Volume
|199,410,558
|56,617,614
|+252.2
|Value
|$4,413,403,010
|$1,821,253,595
|+142.3
|Transactions
|525,714
|196,538
|+167.5
|Daily Averages
|Volume
|1.4 million
|0.4 million
|+254.6
|Value
|$30.0 million
|$12.3 million
|+144.0
|Transactions
|3,576
|1,328
|+169.3
Montreal Exchange
|July 2025
|June 2025
|July 2024
|Derivatives Volume (Contracts)
|17,878,488
|17,290,612
|14,198,861
|Open Interest (Contracts)
|29,712,966
|27,549,664
|18,277,536
Year-to-date Statistics
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Volume (Contracts)
|136,506,530
|106,665,955
|+28.0
|Open Interest (Contracts)
|29,712,966
|18,277,536
|+62.6
*Includes NEX
The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. All figures are as of July 31, 2025. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all July trades are finalized. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.
^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX® is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.
