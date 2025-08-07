

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EOG Resources (EOG) released earnings for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.345 billion, or $2.46 per share. This compares with $1.690 billion, or $2.95 per share, last year.



Excluding items, EOG Resources reported adjusted earnings of $1.268 billion or $2.32 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 9.1% to $5.478 billion from $6.025 billion last year.



EOG Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.345 Bln. vs. $1.690 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.46 vs. $2.95 last year. -Revenue: $5.478 Bln vs. $6.025 Bln last year.



