Donnerstag, 07.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A19Z69 | ISIN: USG06905AG15 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
07.08.25 | 12:00
89,14 
+0,75 % +0,66
ACCESS Newswire
07.08.2025
Bacardi-Martini, Inc.: Bacardi Cultivates Community in Bermuda for 60 Years

Claire Shefchik, Assistant Business Editor

Originally published by The Royal Gazette

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Guests invited inside Bacardi's iconic Pitts Bay Road headquarters can glimpse the company's greener side and celebrate 60 years on the island through sustainability initiatives that blend innovation, community and history.

At the centre of the tour stand Bacardi's signature aeroponics tower gardens, where herbs and vegetables grow using minimal water.

Click here to read more on The Royal Gazette

Alena Crockwell, who works for Bacardi in Bermuda, plants a tree on Trunk Island for the company's 60th anniversary (Photograph supplied)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bacardi-Martini, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi-Martini, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/bacardi-cultivates-community-in-bermuda-for-60-years-1058069

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
