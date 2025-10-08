Bacardi-Martini, Inc.: Bacardi Legacy of Great Workplace Continues With Forbes Honor of "World's Best Employers" in 2025

Family Own Company Earns Top Rank Within Spirits

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Bacardi Limited is proud to once again land a spot on the Forbes' list of the 'World's Best Employers 2025' - proving that great people and a great culture never go out of style. The family-owned company is a repeat show on the global list which is based on more than 300,000 independent surveys conducted in more than 50 countries. Participants were asked whether they would recommend a company to family or friends, and to rate it based on such criteria as workplace environment, salary, and other key criteria. Bacardi, the world's largest privately held international spirits company, earned the highest ranking of pure spirits companies coming in at #86.

"Being recognized again by Forbes among the World's Top Employers is a true testament to our culture and the dedication of our teams around the world. At the heart of our success is a deep commitment to our people - fostering a workplace where everyone feels valued, supported, and empowered to grow," says Dave Ingram, Chief People Officer at Bacardi Limited. "We're proud of this achievement and even more proud of the people who make it possible."

As a seventh-generation family-owned company, Bacardi is deeply committed to building the next generation of leaders - a key to sustaining its legacy for years to come. With talent development programs designed for every stage of a career, Bacardi equips its people with the tools to grow, lead, and help fulfill the business potential and performance. The company also fosters connection and brand passion through hands-on mixology sessions, product stipends, and immersive training that brings the heritage, craftsmanship, and sustainability of its iconic brands to life.

At Bacardi, employees are empowered through a wide range of programs that foster belonging, support wellbeing, and fuel both personal and professional growth. From mindfulness sessions and fitness initiatives to open conversations around mental health and free access to wellness resources and support apps, Bacardi is committed to helping its people thrive - inside and outside of work. That commitment shows in the numbers, with a standout 91% participation rate in the company's most recent employee engagement survey - a clear sign of strong connection and high engagement across the business

Bacardi has been often recognition for its workplace and culture, including ranking #18 in the 2024 World's Best Workplaces presented by Great Place To Work® and making repeat appearances on the Forbes World's Top Companies for Women.

This year's annual ranking of Forbes' World's Best Employers included 900 companies, making this the largest list Forbes has released in this awards program. Read more on Forbes.

Bacardi Limited, the world's largest privately held international spirits company, produces, markets, and distributes spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, PATRÓN® tequila, GREY GOOSE® vodka, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including D'USSÉ® Cognac, ANGEL'S ENVY® American straight whiskey, and ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur. Founded more than 162 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs approximately 8,000, operates production facilities in 10 countries and territories, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit http://www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

