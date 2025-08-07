Entergy Corporation: At Pop-Up Events, Entergy Arkansas Customers Can Get Bill Paying Assistance, Free Fans To Cool Homes

LITTLE ROCK, AR / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Entergy Arkansas customers needing assistance paying their bills will be able to find help during several pop-up events taking place over the next few weeks, the utility announced today.

At these events Entergy representatives will be standing by to provide bill payment assistance and energy efficiency resources to help residential customers across the state.

Events were held recently in other areas of the state. Four upcoming are scheduled to serve residents in Central and Southeast Arkansas:

Thursday, July 3110 a.m. to 2 p.m. Watershed 3701 Springer Blvd., Little Rock Saturday, Aug. 2 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saint Mark Baptist Church 5722 W. 12th St., Little Rock Saturday, Aug. 2 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eudora Back to School Fun Fair Eudora City Park U.S. Hwy. 65 S. Saturday, Aug. 9 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dr. Marian G. Lacey K-8 Academy 9417 Geyer Springs Rd., Little Rock

The event at Watershed will have free fans available for customers (while supplies last) to help keep their homes cooler during Arkansas' sweltering summer temperatures. It will also include opportunities to meet with local and state organizations to connect qualifying customers with other financial assistance. Among the groups scheduled to be at Watershed are:

Arkansas Department of Human Services can help with Medicaid and other social services.

Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance will be available to help with WIC (Women, Infants and Children) and SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Program) benefits.

Central Arkansas Development Council will be helping attendees through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP which provides financial assistance for energy bills and other energy-related expenses.

Legal Aid of Arkansas will be providing free legal services.

Those attendees in need of financial assistance must have their social security card for verification purposes.

Additionally, Entergy offers several flexible payment options so customers can choose when, where and how they receive and pay their bills.

Pick-A-Date allows customers to pay their bills when it works best for them.

Level Billing allows customers to "level out" seasonal energy use fluctuations, making their bills more consistent every month.

PaperFREE billing allows customers to get their bills emailed as soon as they post and instant access to two years of billing history.

AutoPay allows customers to avoid late fees, writing checks and paying for postage by having bills automatically deducted from their bank accounts.

Customers who may need additional payment options or those who need assistance understanding the solution that best suits their needs can visit with a representative at these pop-up events or call 1-800-ENTERGY.

About Entergy Arkansas

Entergy Arkansas, LLC provides electricity to approximately 735,000 customers in 63 counties. Entergy Arkansas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation. Entergy produces, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing for growth and improved reliability and resilience of our energy system while working to keep energy rates affordable for our customers. We're also investing in cleaner energy generation like modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy. A nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergyarkansas.com and connect with @EntergyARK on social media.

