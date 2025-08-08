

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $246 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $202 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Consolidated Edison Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $240 million or $0.67 per share for the period.



Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $246 Mln. vs. $202 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $0.58 last year.



