Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 08.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Große CEO-Enthüllung: Analysten sehen +56% Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889290 | ISIN: US29364G1031 | Ticker-Symbol: ETY
Tradegate
07.08.25 | 17:13
77,50 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ENTERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENTERGY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
77,0078,5007.08.
77,5078,0007.08.
ACCESS Newswire
08.08.2025 00:50 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Entergy Corporation: Entergy Arkansas Helps Customers Save Money and Stay Cool With Bill Toolkit

Resources can help monitor energy use, manage bills and find financial assistance

LITTLE ROCK, AR / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Although the heat of summer can increase electricity use and energy costs, Entergy Arkansas is committed to helping customers stay cool and save money throughout the hotter months with bill management tools and resources. The company's online Bill Toolkit connects customers to energy efficiency tips and resources, as well as information about bill management and financial assistance options.

"At Entergy Arkansas, we want to help customers stay cool and save money this summer," said Ventrell Thompson, vice president of customer service. "Whether it's tracking your energy usage, reducing your energy consumption through our energy efficiency resources or seeking payment assistance options, the Bill Toolkit helps our customers take control of their energy use and costs."

Tracking energy use through myAdvisor

Customers can set electric usage alerts and monitor how much energy they use each day through bill management tools like myAdvisor which is available through their myEntergy account online. Tracking usage over time can help customers identify trends that contribute to higher usage and budget their monthly expenses. With the myAdvisor dashboard, customers have access to not only usage and cost details, but also bill history and projections, analyzer tools and more. On the Entergy mobile app, this information can be found by clicking the "usage" tab.

Managing bills through payment options

Entergy offers several flexible payment options so customers can choose when, where and how they receive and pay their bills.

  • Pick-A-Date allows customers to pay their bills when it works best for them.

  • Level Billing allows customers to "level out" seasonal energy use fluctuations, making their bills more consistent every month.

  • PaperFREE billing allows customers to get their bills emailed as soon as they post and instant access to two years of billing history.

  • AutoPay allows customers to avoid late fees, writing checks and paying for postage by having bills automatically deducted from their bank accounts.

Entergy encourages customers who may need additional payment options to reach out because some qualify for deferred payment arrangements or payment extensions. Customers can visit the mobile app or myEntergy to learn more.

Finding financial assistance

Additionally, Entergy partners with local and state organizations to connect qualifying customers with financial assistance, including:

  • The Power to Care program provides emergency bill payment assistance to older adults and customers with disabilities.

  • Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP provides financial assistance for energy bills and other energy-related expenses.

  • Single Stop makes it easy for customers to quickly and confidentially check their eligibility for federal, state and local financial assistance.

Throughout the summer, Entergy Arkansas has held pop-up events focused on helping low-income customers and communities stay cool and manage energy costs. At these events Entergy representatives are available to provide bill payment assistance, personal portable fans, energy efficiency resources and support from local community partners.

For more ways to save energy and money, customers can visit BillToolkit.entergy.com.

View original content here.

About Entergy Arkansas
Entergy Arkansas, LLC provides electricity to approximately 735,000 customers in 63 counties. Entergy Arkansas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation. Entergy produces, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing for growth and improved reliability and resilience of our energy system while working to keep energy rates affordable for our customers. We're also investing in cleaner energy generation like modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy. A nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergyarkansas.com and connect with @EntergyARK on social media.

-30-

Media inquiries:
Matt Ramsey
wramse1@entergy.com
501-607-1479

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/entergy-arkansas-helps-customers-save-money-and-stay-cool-with-bill-toolkit-1058089

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.