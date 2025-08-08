

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $66.21 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $111.94 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $113.33 million or $1.09 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $1.737 billion from $1.732 billion last year.



Wynn Resorts Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $66.21 Mln. vs. $111.94 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $1.737 Bln vs. $1.732 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News