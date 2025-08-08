

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $174.68 million, or $3.34 per share. This compares with $163.90 million, or $3.13 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $1.060 billion from $990.43 million last year.



Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $174.68 Mln. vs. $163.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.34 vs. $3.13 last year. -Revenue: $1.060 Bln vs. $990.43 Mln last year.



