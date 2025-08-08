FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 08
FirstGroup plc
Transaction in own shares
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 10 June 2025, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through Panmure Liberum Limited.
Date of Purchase
7 August 2025
Number of ordinary shares purchased
13,348
Weighted average price paid (p)
230.00
Highest price paid (p)
230.00
Lowest price paid (p)
230.00
Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 180,771,764Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 569,923,251.FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in due course.
The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 7 August 2025 is 569,923,251. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Contacts at FirstGroup
Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
companysecretariat@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354
Transaction details
Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
ISIN: GB0003452173
Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Intermediary name: Panmure Liberum Limited
Intermediary Code: PMURGB3L
Timezone: GMT
Currency: GBp
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by Panmure Liberum Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:
Aggregate information:
Platform
Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (GBp)
Daily total volume (in number of shares)
XLON
230.00
4,270
BATE
230.00
4,704
CHIX
230.00
2,818
TRQX
230.00
1,556
Individual Transactions
07/08/2025
12:01:27
1838
230.00
CHIX
00041393327TRLO0
07/08/2025
12:12:05
864
230.00
BATE
00041393601TRLO0
07/08/2025
12:12:05
3106
230.00
XLON
00041393600TRLO0
07/08/2025
12:12:05
1556
230.00
TRQX
00041393599TRLO0
07/08/2025
12:12:05
3182
230.00
BATE
00041393598TRLO0
07/08/2025
12:12:05
980
230.00
CHIX
00041393597TRLO0
07/08/2025
12:12:55
658
230.00
BATE
00041393658TRLO0
07/08/2025
12:15:59
1164
230.00
XLON
00041393750TRLO0