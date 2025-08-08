Anzeige
FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 08

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 10 June 2025, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through Panmure Liberum Limited.

Date of Purchase

7 August 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased

13,348

Weighted average price paid (p)

230.00

Highest price paid (p)

230.00

Lowest price paid (p)

230.00

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 180,771,764Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 569,923,251.FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 7 August 2025 is 569,923,251. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup

Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

companysecretariat@firstgroup.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: Panmure Liberum Limited

Intermediary Code: PMURGB3L

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by Panmure Liberum Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Platform

Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (GBp)

Daily total volume (in number of shares)

XLON

230.00

4,270

BATE

230.00

4,704

CHIX

230.00

2,818

TRQX

230.00

1,556

Individual Transactions

07/08/2025

12:01:27

1838

230.00

CHIX

00041393327TRLO0

07/08/2025

12:12:05

864

230.00

BATE

00041393601TRLO0

07/08/2025

12:12:05

3106

230.00

XLON

00041393600TRLO0

07/08/2025

12:12:05

1556

230.00

TRQX

00041393599TRLO0

07/08/2025

12:12:05

3182

230.00

BATE

00041393598TRLO0

07/08/2025

12:12:05

980

230.00

CHIX

00041393597TRLO0

07/08/2025

12:12:55

658

230.00

BATE

00041393658TRLO0

07/08/2025

12:15:59

1164

230.00

XLON

00041393750TRLO0


© 2025 PR Newswire
