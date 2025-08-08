

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (COPN.SW) announced the renewal of its multi-year manufacturing and supply agreement with Takeda.



As per the deal, Cosmo will continue producing Mesalazine MMX 1200 mg-marketed as Lialda in the USA and Mezavant in Europe-a once-daily oral treatment for ulcerative colitis.



Cosmo's advanced manufacturing site in Lainate (Italy) is approved by multiple regulatory authorities worldwide.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News