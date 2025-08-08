

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sana Bidco or Bidco, a newly formed company indirectly wholly owned by funds advised by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. and its affiliates and funds advised by Stonepeak Partners LP and its affiliates, issued an update based on recent discussions with the Board of Assura plc regarding Bidco's increased cash offer and the share and cash offer by Primary Health Properties. The Bidco has engaged with the Board to request that the Board changes its recommendation from the revised PHP Offer to Bidco's increased Cash Offer. Bidco continues to believe that its final increased Cash Offer is superior to the Revised PHP Offer.



Bidco continues to urge Assura's shareholders to accept its Best and Final increased Cash Offer and to take no action with regards to the revised PHP offer.



