Critical One Energy Inc.: Critical One Signs Definitive Agreement for Uranium Properties

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical One Energy Inc. (formerly Madison Metals Inc.) ("Critical One" or the "Company") (CSE: CRTL) (OTCQB: MMTLF) (FSE: 4EF0) is pleased to announce that the Company's uranium asset sale to Dark Star Minerals Inc. ("Dark Star") (CSE: BATT) (FSE: P0W), as announced on June 12, 2025, has closed.

Under the terms of the definitive agreement ("DA"), Dark Star will proceed with the second payment of US$150,000 in cash and issue 14,000,000 common shares ("Dark Star Shares") to Critical One. Per terms of the DA, Dark Star will make further cash and share payments as per the following schedule to earn 100% of Critical One's interest in the Khan and Cobra Uranium Projects located in Namibia, Africa.

Payment Date Cash Payment Securities Issuance On the date of execution of the letters of intent agreement (the "LOI Execution Date") US$10,000

(paid) - Upon the later of: (a) the date that is five (5) days of the LOI Execution Date; or (b) receipt of Exchange approval for the LOI - 200,000

Dark Star Shares (issued) Upon the execution of the DA (the "DA Execution Date") US$150,000 14,000,000

Dark Star Shares On or before the date that is four (4) months from the DA Execution Date US$100,000 - On or before the first anniversary of the DA Execution Date US$250,000 US$1,000,000

in Dark Star Shares On or before the second anniversary of the DA Execution Date US$250,000 US$750,000

in Dark Star Shares Total: US$760,000

Once the staged cash and share issuances reach a combined value above US$3.5 million, Critical One will be granted a 2% gross overriding royalty ("Royalty") on all metals produced from the two uranium projects. Dark Star can buy back 0.5% of either Royalty for US$1.5 million within 30 days of the commencement of production from said uranium project(s).

"We are looking forward to working with Dark Star to accelerate the exploration and development of these two significant uranium projects in the world's third-largest uranium-producing country, according to the World Nuclear Association," said Duane Parnham, Founder, Executive Chairman and CEO of Critical One. "As a significant shareholder and director of Dark Star, I will continue to contribute to the development of these two exciting uranium projects."

About Critical One Energy Inc.

Critical One Energy Inc. (formerly Madison Metals Inc.) is a forward-focused critical minerals and upstream energy company, powering the future of clean energy and advanced technologies. The addition of the Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project broadens the Company's exposure to antimony, one of the most in-demand critical minerals. Backed by seasoned management expertise and prime resource assets, Critical One is strategically positioned to meet the rising global demand for critical minerals and metals. Its mine exploration portfolio is led by antimony-gold exploration potential in Canada and uranium investment interests in Namibia, Africa. By leveraging its technical, managerial, and financial expertise, the Company upgrades and creates high-value projects, thereby driving growth and delivering value to its shareholders.

Additional information about Critical One Energy Inc. can be found at criticaloneenergy.com and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

