PTC Therapeutics, Inc.: PTC Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

- European and FDA approval of Sephience (sepiapterin) with broad labeling for PKU -

- Global launch underway in Europe and U.S. -

- Total Q2 Revenue of $179M -

WARREN, N.J., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced a corporate update and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"We had another strong quarter highlighted by the first approvals of Sephience for the treatment of children and adults with PKU," said Matthew B. Klein, M.D., Chief Executive Officer. "We have initiated the global launch and expect Sephience to be the foundational product for PTC's future growth and path to profitability."

Key Corporate Updates:

Second quarter 2025 total net product, collaboration and royalty revenue of $179 million

Second quarter 2025 revenue for the DMD franchise of $96 million, including net product revenue for Translarna of $59 million and for Emflaza ® of $36 million

of $59 million and for Emflaza of $36 million Initiated global launch of Sephience in the U.S. and Germany as well as in other countries through early access and named patient programs

Entered into agreement to purchase the Sephience annual percentage-based global net sales obligation owed to former Censa shareholders in exchange for an upfront payment of $225 million and future sales milestone payments

Key Clinical and Regulatory Milestones:

Sephience (sepiapterin) Marketing authorization granted by the EC on June 19, 2025 with broad label inclusive of all disease subtypes and all ages FDA approval on July 28, 2025 with broad label inclusive of all disease subtypes and all ages, from 1 month of age upwards Japan NDA review is ongoing with decision expected in Q4 2025

(sepiapterin) NDA reviews for vatiquinone (Friedreich's ataxia) and Translarna (nonsense mutation DMD) are ongoing, with regulatory action date of August 19, 2025 for vatiquinone

In May 2025, reported positive Phase 2 PIVOT-HD study results for votoplam (PTC518) in Huntington's Disease patients. PTC continues to collaborate with Novartis on next steps and aims to meet with FDA in Q4 2025 to discuss Phase 3 clinical trial design and potential accelerated approval pathway.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues were $178.9 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $186.7 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Total revenue includes net product revenue across the commercial portfolio of $118.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $133.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. Total revenue also includes royalty, collaboration and license, and manufacturing revenue of $60.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $53.5 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Translarna net product revenues were $59.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $70.4 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Emflaza net product revenues were $36.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $47.3 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Roche reported Evrysdi ® first half 2025 sales of approximately 869 CHF million, resulting in royalty revenue of $57.6 million to PTC for second quarter 2025, as compared to $53.2 million for second quarter 2024.

first half 2025 sales of approximately 869 CHF million, resulting in royalty revenue of $57.6 million to PTC for second quarter 2025, as compared to $53.2 million for second quarter 2024. Based on U.S. GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles), GAAP R&D expenses were $113.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $132.2 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $104.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, excluding $9.0 million in non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, compared to $122.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, excluding $9.4 million in non-cash, stock-based compensation expense.

GAAP SG&A expenses were $85.3 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $69.5 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $75.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, excluding $9.5 million in non-cash, stock-based compensation expense, compared to $59.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, excluding $9.8 million in non-cash, stock-based compensation expense.

Net loss was $64.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to net loss of $99.2 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $1,989.2 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $1,139.7 million as of December 31, 2024.

Shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025, were 79,378,145.

PTC Full-Year 2025 Financial Guidance:

PTC anticipates full-year 2025 revenue to be between $650 million and $800 million, which includes in-line products, new and potential product launches, and royalty revenue from Evrysdi.

PTC anticipates full-year 2025 GAAP R&D and SG&A expense to be between $805 and $835 million.

PTC anticipates full-year 2025 non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expense to be between $730 and $760 million, excluding estimated non-cash, stock-based compensation expense of $75 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In this press release, the financial results of PTC are provided in accordance with GAAP and using certain non-GAAP financial measures. In particular, the non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expense financial measures exclude non-cash, stock-based compensation expense. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a complement to financial measures reported in GAAP because management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when assessing and identifying operational trends. In management's opinion, these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and other users of PTC's financial statements by providing greater transparency into the historical and projected operating performance of PTC and the company's future outlook. Non-GAAP financial measures are not an alternative for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Quantitative reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their respective closest equivalent GAAP financial measures are included in the table below.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share

data)

























Three Months Ended June

30,

Six Months Ended June

30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:













Net product revenue $ 118,329

$ 133,220

$ 271,755

$ 310,824 Collaboration and license revenue

2,941

-

989,172

- Royalty revenue

57,605

53,183

94,044

84,337 Manufacturing revenue

-



301



-

1,661 Total revenues 178,875

186,704

1,354,971

396,822 Operating expenses:













Cost of product, collaboration and license sales, excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets 11,420

15,527

24,282

30,267 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,061

2,865

7,859

54,395 Research and development (1) 112,990

132,169

221,963

248,298 Selling, general and administrative (2) 85,262

69,500

166,223

142,772 Change in the fair value of contingent consideration -

5,100

(800)

5,000 Tangible asset impairment and losses (gains) on transactions, net

99



1,761



176



1,761 Total operating expenses 213,832

226,922

419,703

482,493 (Loss) income from operations (34,957)

(40,218)

935,268

(85,671) Interest expense, net (30,358)

(43,490)

(64,450)

(84,324) Other expense, net (5,737)

(2,025)

(12,042)

(434) (Loss) income before income tax benefit (expense) (71,052)

(85,733)

858,776

(170,429) Income tax benefit (expense) 6,203

(13,446)

(57,063)

(20,326) Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (64,849)

$ (99,179)

$ 801,713

$ (190,755)















Weighted-average shares outstanding:













Basic (in shares) 78,151,240

76,725,070

78,438,830

76,610,598 Diluted (in shares)

78,151,240



76,725,070

86,502,578



76,610,598 Net (loss) income per share-basic (in dollars per share) $ (0.83)

$ (1.29)

$ 10.22

$ (2.49) Net (loss) income per share-diluted (in dollars per share) $ (0.83)

$ (1.29)

$ 9.29

$ (2.49)















(1) Research and development reconciliation













GAAP research and development $ 112,990

$ 132,169

$ 221,963

$ 248,298 Less: share-based compensation expense 9,030

9,428

17,693

18,395 Non-GAAP research and development $ 103,960

$ 122,741

$ 204,270

$ 229,903















(2) Selling, general and administrative reconciliation













GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 85,262

$ 69,500

$ 166,223

$ 142,772 Less: share-based compensation expense 9,513

9,815

18,910

19,226 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 75,749

$ 59,685

$ 147,313

$ 123,546

PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)













June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 1,989,150

$ 1,139,696 Total Assets $ 2,634,155

$ 1,705,024











Total debt $ 286,013

$ 285,412 Total deferred revenue

9,760



5,505 Total liability for sale of future royalties

2,096,006



2,081,776 Total liabilities $ 2,840,701

$ 2,803,095











Total stockholders' deficit (79,378,145 and 77,704,188 common

shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December

31, 2024, respectively) $ (206,546)

$ (1,098,071) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 2,634,155

$ 1,705,024













PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Projected Full Year 2025 R&D and SG&A Expense

(In millions)













Low End of Range

High End of Range Projected GAAP R&D and SG&A Expense $ 805

$ 835 Less: projected non-cash, stock-based compensation expense 75

75 Projected non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expense $ 730

$ 760













Acronyms:

CHF: Confoederatio Helvetica Francs (Swiss francs)

DMD: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

EC: European Commission

FDA: U.S. Food and Drug Administration

GAAP: Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

NDA: New Drug Application

nmDMD: Nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy

PKU: Phenylketonuria

R&D: Research and Development

SG&A: Selling, General, and Administrative

Today's Conference Call and Webcast Reminder:

To access the call by phone, please click here to register and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we recommend participants dial in for the conference call 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. The webcast conference call can be accessed on the Investors section of the PTC website at https://ir.ptcbio.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call and will be archived on the company's website for 30 days.

About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

PTC is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines for children and adults living with rare disorders. PTC is advancing a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines as part of its mission to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's strategy is to leverage its scientific expertise and global commercial infrastructure to optimize value for patients and other stakeholders. To learn more about PTC, please visit www.ptcbio.com and follow on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

For more information please contact:

Investors:

Ellen Cavaleri

+1 (615) 618-8228

[email protected]

Media:

Jeanine Clemente

+1 (908) 912-9406

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release, other than statements of historic fact, are forward-looking statements, including the information provided under the heading "PTC Full Year 2025 Financial Guidance", including with respect to (i) 2025 total revenue guidance and (ii) 2025 GAAP and non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expense guidance, and statements regarding: the future expectations, plans and prospects for PTC, including with respect to the expected timing of clinical trials and studies, availability of data, regulatory submissions and responses, commercialization and other matters with respect to its products and product candidates; PTC's strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs; and the objectives of management. Other forward-looking statements may be identified by the words, "guidance," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "aim," and similar expressions.

PTC's actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements it makes as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, including those related to: the outcome of pricing, coverage and reimbursement negotiations with third party payors for PTC's products or product candidates that PTC commercializes or may commercialize in the future; PTC's ability to maintain its marketing authorization of Translarna for the treatment of nmDMD in Brazil, Russia and other regions; the effect of the European Commission's adoption of the negative opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) on Translarna on other regulatory bodies; PTC's ability to use the results of Study 041, a randomized, 18-month, placebo-controlled clinical trial of Translarna for the treatment of nmDMD followed by an 18-month open-label extension, and from its international drug registry study to support a marketing approval for Translarna for the treatment of nmDMD in the United States; whether investigators agree with PTC's interpretation of the results of clinical trials and the totality of clinical data from its trials in Translarna; expectations with respect to PTC's license and collaboration agreement with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation including its right to receive development, regulatory and sales milestones, profit sharing and royalty payments from Novartis; expectations with respect to Upstaza/Kebilidi, including commercialization, manufacturing capabilities, and the potential achievement of sales milestones and contingent payments that PTC may be obligated to make; expectations with respect to Sephience, including any regulatory submissions and potential approvals, commercialization, and the potential achievement of regulatory and sales milestones and contingent payments that PTC may be obligated to make; expectations with respect to vatiquinone, including any regulatory submissions and potential approvals, commercialization, and the potential achievement of regulatory and sales milestones and contingent payments that PTC may be obligated to make; expectations with respect to the commercialization of Evrysdi under PTC's SMA collaboration; expectations with respect to the commercialization of Tegsedi and Waylivra; significant business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions; changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies; the eligible patient base and commercial potential of PTC's products and product candidates; PTC's scientific approach and general development progress; PTC's ability to satisfy its obligations under the terms of its lease agreements; the sufficiency of PTC's cash resources and its ability to obtain adequate financing in the future for its foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditures; and the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of PTC's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as any updates to these risk factors filed from time to time in PTC's other filings with the SEC. You are urged to carefully consider all such factors.

As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. There are no guarantees that any product will receive or maintain regulatory approval in any territory, or prove to be commercially successful, including Sephience, Translarna, Emflaza, Upstaza, Kebilidi, Evrysdi, Tegsedi, Waylivra or vatiquinone.

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent PTC's views only as of the date of this press release and PTC does not undertake or plan to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in plans, prospects, assumptions, estimates or projections, or other circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as required by law.

SOURCE PTC Therapeutics, Inc.