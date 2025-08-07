10x Genomics, Inc.: 10x Genomics to Acquire Scale Biosciences

Acquisition Will Further Expand Chromium's Capabilities



PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Scale Biosciences, Inc., a leader in innovative and scalable single cell analysis. The acquisition provides 10x with key inventions and technologies that will advance innovation across the company's Chromium platform. It also helps broaden access to single cell analysis by making it more powerful, affordable, and accessible to researchers worldwide.

Scale Biosciences was founded by a multidisciplinary team of scientists and technologists with expertise in next generation sequencing, genomics, and bioinformatics. Their unique work in combinatorial indexing and quantum barcoding represents a key advancement in scalable single cell analysis and is now poised to reach more scientists through 10x's innovation roadmap. Scale's scientific founders, all of whom are joining 10x as advisors, are: Professor Garry Nolan at Stanford University, Professors Jay Shendure and Cole Trapnell at University of Washington and Frank Steemers.

"At 10x, we're relentlessly innovating to build a world where single cell analysis is routine, accessible, and scalable at levels previously unimaginable," said Serge Saxonov, CEO of 10x Genomics. "This acquisition is a step towards that vision - reflecting our commitment to accelerating adoption of single cell technologies. By integrating Scale's inventions with 10x's global platform and innovation engine, we will broaden the capabilities and reach of existing and future products."

By bringing Scale's capabilities into 10x, the company ensures that Scale's technology will reach more researchers, enable more scientific breakthroughs, and support 10x's mission to advance human health. This acquisition will support an ambitious multi-year product roadmap for single cell innovation - one that aims to dramatically scale both the number of cells and samples that can be analyzed, while preserving the rich, high-quality multiomic data that researchers expect from 10x.

"These inventions were designed to make single cell analysis dramatically more scalable and accessible," said Garry Nolan, PhD, co-founder of Scale Biosciences and Professor at Stanford University. "They have already advanced biological discovery, and with 10x's innovation engine, that impact will only accelerate. This integration will help the research community generate the high-quality data needed to drive AI-powered breakthroughs in medicine."

"We are incredibly proud of what we've built at Scale and its impact advancing biological understanding in single cell analysis. Our integration with 10x will accelerate the adoption of our technology, helping it reach new customers and transformative emerging applications," said Giovanna Prout, President and CEO of Scale Biosciences. "We look forward to 10x building on our pioneering work and supporting a broader global customer base that will drive the next wave of biological discovery."

10x will support current Scale customers with ongoing experiments, as well as initiatives such as the 100 Million Cell Challenge and the Billion Cells Project. In addition, key Scale products will remain on the market.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated research solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Bluesky or YouTube.

