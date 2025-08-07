10x Genomics, Inc.: 10x Genomics Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Recent Updates

Revenue was $172.9 million for the second quarter. Excluding $27.3 million related to a patent litigation settlement, revenue was $145.6 million.

Ended the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $447.3 million, representing a $20 million increase over the prior quarter.

Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Scale Biosciences for upfront cash and stock consideration of $30 million, plus contingent consideration that could become payable upon the achievement of certain milestones. The acquisition strengthens the company's leadership in single cell analysis with key technology that will drive innovation and expand access by enabling more powerful, affordable and scalable experiments across a broader range of applications.

Began shipping Visium HD 3' and HD cell segmentation, expanding the Visium portfolio's capabilities by enabling high-resolution, high-sensitivity profiling across a wider range of applications.

Announced a partnership with the Genome Institute of Singapore on the TISHUMAP initiative, which will leverage Xenium and AI to uncover novel biomarkers and therapeutic targets for cancer and inflammatory diseases.

"The second quarter unfolded largely as anticipated," said Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "Amid continued uncertainty in the funding environment, we're encouraged by the resilience of our business and the dedication of our team. We're focused on disciplined execution, and remain confident in the strength of our technology, the momentum behind our platforms and the significant long-term opportunity in front of us."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue was $172.9 million for the second quarter of 2025. Excluding $27.3 million related to a patent litigation settlement, revenue was $145.6 million, a 5% decrease from the corresponding period of 2024, primarily driven by a decrease in instrument revenue. This figure also reflects approximately $4.0 million of revenue that resulted from customers in China accelerating purchases from the third quarter into the second quarter in anticipation of potential tariff changes.

Gross margin was 72% for the second quarter of 2025, as compared to 68% for the corresponding prior year period. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to higher license and royalty revenue and lower royalties and warranty costs, partially offset by an increase in inventory reserves and higher manufacturing costs. Excluding the impact of license and royalty revenue, gross margin was 67% for the second quarter of 2025.

Operating expenses were $95.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, a 35% decrease from $146.0 million for the corresponding prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by a $40.7 million gain on settlement related to the litigation settlement.

Operating income was $30.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, as compared to operating loss of $41.7 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Net income was $34.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, as compared to a net loss of $37.9 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $447.3 million as of June 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Revenue Guidance

10x Genomics expects third quarter 2025 revenue to be in the range of $140 million to $144 million. This guidance reflects approximately $4.0 million of revenue that resulted from customers in China accelerating purchases from the third quarter into the second quarter in anticipation of potential tariff changes.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

10x Genomics will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2025 financial results, business developments and outlook after market close on Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://investors.10xgenomics.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay at least 45 days after the event.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated research solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Bluesky or YouTube.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "see," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "would," "likely," "seek" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics, Inc.'s partnerships, plans, positioning, product launches, organization, goals, opportunities, potential, specifications, costs, enthusiasm, trends and adoption of 10x Genomics, Inc.'s products and services, expected performance advantages and benefits of using 10x Genomics, Inc.'s products and services and 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial performance and results of operations, including expectations regarding revenue and guidance as well as government policy and academic and government research funding. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management. Actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors and such statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.'s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in 10x Genomics' expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. The material risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recently-filed 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed on February 13, 2025, and the company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, filed on May 9, 2025, and for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the SEC from time to time.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website (https://www.10xgenomics.com/), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

Investors: [email protected]

Media: [email protected]

10x Genomics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Products and services revenue (1) $ 145,157

$ 152,990

$ 282,980

$ 293,995 License and royalty revenue (1) 27,751

114

44,811

115 Revenue 172,908

153,104

327,791

294,110 Cost of products and services revenue (2) 47,824

48,884

97,262

96,976 Gross profit 125,084

104,220

230,529

197,134 Operating expenses:













Research and development (2) 61,224

62,918

125,469

131,556 Selling, general and administrative (2) 74,434

83,039

164,162

168,813 Gain on settlement (40,700)

-

(49,900)

- Total operating expenses 94,958

145,957

239,731

300,369 Income (loss) from operations 30,126

(41,737)

(9,202)

(103,235) Other income (expense):













Interest income 4,271

4,715

7,957

9,451 Interest expense (3)

(1)

(3)

(2) Other income (expense), net 2,603

(56)

4,739

(1,096) Total other income 6,871

4,658

12,693

8,353 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 36,997

(37,079)

3,491

(94,882) Provision for income taxes 2,459

818

3,311

2,964 Net income (loss) $ 34,538

$ (37,897)

$ 180

$ (97,846)















Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.28

$ (0.32)

$ -

$ (0.82) Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.28

$ (0.32)

$ -

$ (0.82) Weighted-average shares used to compute net income

(loss) per share, basic 123,755,409

120,066,972

123,183,924

119,461,485 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income

(loss) per share, diluted 124,509,720

120,066,972

124,258,150

119,461,485



(1) The following table represents revenue by source for the periods indicated (in thousands). Spatial products includes the Company's Visium and Xenium products:



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Instruments













Chromium $ 5,727

$ 8,792

$ 11,640

$ 16,642 Spatial $ 8,770

15,060

$ 17,672

32,663 Total instruments revenue 14,497

23,852

29,312

49,305 Consumables













Chromium 85,788

94,108

169,897

178,035 Spatial 36,397

29,254

67,644

55,662 Total consumables revenue 122,185

123,362

237,541

233,697 Services 8,475

5,776

16,127

10,993 Products and services revenue 145,157

152,990

$ 282,980

$ 293,995 License and royalty revenue 27,751

114

$ 44,811

$ 115 Total revenue $ 172,908

$ 153,104

$ 327,791

$ 294,110

The following table presents revenue by geography based on the location of the customer for the periods indicated (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Americas













United States* $ 103,491

$ 89,672

$ 190,309

$ 165,309 Americas (excluding United States) 2,667

3,419

$ 6,419

7,412 Total Americas 106,158

93,091

196,728

172,721 Europe, Middle East and Africa 34,734

37,362

66,629

72,083 Asia-Pacific













China 23,170

13,738

40,053

27,662 Asia-Pacific (excluding China) 8,846

8,913

24,381

21,644 Total Asia-Pacific 32,016

22,651

64,434

49,306 Total revenue $ 172,908

$ 153,104

$ 327,791

$ 294,110

* Includes license and royalty revenue.



(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Cost of revenue $ 1,989

$ 2,247

$ 4,470

$ 4,280 Research and development 12,613

17,862

26,719

34,750 Selling, general and administrative 12,643

18,383

27,132

35,591 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 27,245

$ 38,492

$ 58,321

$ 74,621

10x Genomics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



June 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 397,712

$ 344,067 Marketable securities 49,549

49,335 Accounts receivable, net 49,977

87,862 Other receivables 69,090

606 Inventory 68,968

83,107 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,365

19,410 Total current assets 655,661

584,387 Property and equipment, net 239,710

252,648 Operating lease right-of-use assets 62,700

57,290 Goodwill 4,511

4,511 Intangible assets, net 14,714

15,671 Other noncurrent assets 2,674

4,129 Total assets $ 979,970

$ 918,636 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 15,938

$ 12,909 Accrued compensation and related benefits 26,102

33,615 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 39,063

41,165 Deferred revenue 21,449

20,658 Operating lease liabilities 9,669

9,286 Total current liabilities 112,221

117,633 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 77,075

73,327 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 11,270

12,513 Other noncurrent liabilities 6,125

5,029 Total liabilities 206,691

208,502 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock -

- Common stock 2

2 Additional paid-in capital 2,239,924

2,177,672 Accumulated deficit (1,466,867)

(1,467,047) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 220

(493) Total stockholders' equity 773,279

710,134 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 979,970

$ 918,636

SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc.