Farmer Mac Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac; NYSE: AGM and AGM.A), the nation's secondary market provider that increases the accessibility of financing to provide vital liquidity for American agriculture and rural infrastructure, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"I'm very pleased to report that we delivered record results across the board in second quarter 2025, growing core earnings and net effective spread by 19% and 12% year-over-year, respectively, and surpassing $30 billion in total outstanding business volume for the first time," said Brad Nordholm, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our total portfolio is well diversified by both commodity and geography, and we remain confident in the overall health of our business. We are excited about the strategic direction of the company and remain focused on our mission to provide capital through agricultural and economic cycles."

Second Quarter 2025

Provided $2.1 billion in liquidity and lending capacity to lenders serving rural America

Net interest income grew 11% year-over-year to $96.8 million

Net effective spread 1 increased 12% from the prior-year period to a record $93.9 million

increased 12% from the prior-year period to a record $93.9 million Net income attributable to common stockholders increased 22% from the prior-year period to $49.2 million

Record core earnings 1 of $47.4 million, or $4.32 per diluted common share, reflecting 19% growth year-over-year

of $47.4 million, or $4.32 per diluted common share, reflecting 19% growth year-over-year Maintained strong capital position with total core capital of $1.6 billion, exceeding the statutory requirement by 63% and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 13.6% as of June 30, 2025

As of June 30, 2025, Farmer Mac had 310 days of liquidity

Authorization for our existing share repurchase program was increased to $50.0 million of outstanding Class C non-voting common stock and extended through August 2027

$ in thousands, except per share amounts Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Sequential %

Change YoY %

Change Net Change in Business Volume $831,916 $232,313 $(88,891) N/A N/A Net Interest Income (GAAP) $96,797 $90,939 $87,340 6 % 11 % Net Effective Spread (Non-GAAP) $93,893 $89,990 $83,596 4 % 12 % Diluted EPS (GAAP) $4.48 $4.01 $3.68 12 % 22 % Core EPS (Non-GAAP) $4.32 $4.19 $3.63 3 % 19 %





1 Non-GAAP Measure

More complete information about Farmer Mac's performance for second quarter 2025 is in Farmer Mac's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, filed today with the SEC.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In the accompanying analysis of its financial information, Farmer Mac uses "non-GAAP measures," which are measures of financial performance that are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Farmer Mac uses the following non-GAAP measures: "core earnings," "core earnings per common share," and "net effective spread." Farmer Mac uses these non-GAAP measures to measure corporate economic performance and develop financial plans because, in management's view, they are useful alternative measures in understanding Farmer Mac's economic performance, transaction economics, and business trends. The non-GAAP financial measures that Farmer Mac uses may not be comparable to similarly labeled non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by other companies. Farmer Mac's disclosure of these non-GAAP measures is intended to be supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as more important than, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Core Earnings and Core Earnings Per Share

The main difference between core earnings and core earnings per common share ("Core EPS"), which are non-GAAP measures, and net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per common share ("EPS"), which are GAAP measures, is that those non-GAAP measures exclude the effects of fair value fluctuations. These fluctuations are not expected to have a cumulative net impact on Farmer Mac's financial condition or results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP if the related financial instruments are held to maturity, as is expected. Another difference is that these two non-GAAP measures exclude specified infrequent or unusual transactions that we believe are not indicative of future operating results and that may not reflect the trends and economic financial performance of Farmer Mac's core business. For example, in third quarter 2024, we excluded the loss on the retirement of the Series C Preferred Stock from core earnings and Core EPS, which is consistent with Farmer Mac's historical treatment of any losses on the retirement of preferred stock.

Net Effective Spread

Farmer Mac uses net effective spread to measure the net spread Farmer Mac earns between its interest-earning assets and the related net funding costs of those assets. As further explained below, net effective spread differs from net interest income by excluding certain items from net interest income and including certain other items that net interest income does not contain.

Net effective spread excludes the interest income and interest expense associated with consolidated trusts with beneficial interests owned by third parties (single-class) and the average balance of the loans underlying these trusts to reflect management's view that the net interest income earned on the related Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities owned by third parties is effectively a guarantee fee. Accordingly, the excluded interest income and interest expense associated with consolidated trusts is reclassified to guarantee and commitment fees in determining Farmer Mac's core earnings. Net effective spread also excludes the fair value changes of financial derivatives and the corresponding average balances of assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships because they are not expected to have an economic effect on Farmer Mac's financial performance, as we expect to hold the financial derivatives and corresponding hedged items to maturity.

Farmer Mac uses net effective spread to show the complete net spread between its interest-earning assets and all related net funding costs, including any associated derivatives, whether or not they are designated in a hedge accounting relationship. Accordingly, the net effective spread includes the accrual of income and expense related to the contractual amounts due on financial derivatives that are not designated in hedge accounting relationships ("undesignated financial derivatives"). For undesignated financial derivatives, Farmer Mac records the income or expense related to the accrual of the contractual amounts due in "Gains/(losses) on financial derivatives" on the consolidated statements of operations.

Net effective spread also differs from net interest income because it includes the net effects of terminations or net settlements on undesignated financial derivatives, which consist of: (1) the net effects of cash settlements on agency forward contracts on the debt of other GSEs and U.S. Treasury security futures that we use as short-term economic hedges on the issuance of debt; and (2) the net effects of initial cash payments that Farmer Mac receives upon the inception of certain swaps.

More information about Farmer Mac's use of non-GAAP measures is available in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Results of Operations" in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed February 21, 2025 with the SEC. For a reconciliation of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and of earnings per common share to core earnings per share, and net interest income and net interest yield to net effective spread, see "Reconciliations" below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Management's expectations for Farmer Mac's future necessarily involve assumptions, estimates, and the evaluation of risks and uncertainties. Various factors or events, both known and unknown, could cause Farmer Mac's actual results to differ materially from the expectations as expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this release, including uncertainties about:

the availability to Farmer Mac of debt and equity financing and, if available, the reasonableness of rates and terms;

legislative, regulatory, or political developments that could affect Farmer Mac, its sources of business, or agricultural or infrastructure industries;

fluctuations in the fair value of assets held by Farmer Mac and its subsidiaries;

the level of lender interest in Farmer Mac's products and the secondary market provided by Farmer Mac;

the general rate of growth in agricultural mortgage and infrastructure indebtedness;

the effect of economic conditions stemming from disruptive global events or otherwise on agricultural mortgage or infrastructure lending, borrower repayment capacity, or collateral values, including inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, changes in U.S. trade policies (including tariffs and trade restrictions), fluctuations in export demand for U.S. agricultural products and foreign currency exchange rates, supply chain disruptions, increases in input costs, labor availability, and volatility in commodity prices;

the degree to which Farmer Mac is exposed to interest rate risk resulting from fluctuations in Farmer Mac's borrowing costs relative to market indexes;

developments in the financial markets, including possible investor, analyst, and rating agency reactions to events involving government-sponsored enterprises, including Farmer Mac;

the effects of the Federal Reserve's efforts to achieve monetary policy normalization to respond to inflation and employment levels; and

other factors that could hinder agricultural mortgage lending or borrower repayment capacity, including the effects of severe weather, flooding and drought, or fluctuations in agricultural real estate values.

Other risk factors are discussed in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 21, 2025. Considering these potential risks and uncertainties, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements expressed in this release. The forward-looking statements contained in this release represent management's expectations as of the date of this release. Farmer Mac undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this release to reflect new information or any future events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by applicable law. The information in this release is not necessarily indicative of future results.

About Farmer Mac

Farmer Mac is driven by its mission to increase the accessibility of financing to provide vital liquidity for American agriculture and rural infrastructure. Our secondary market provides liquidity to our nation's agricultural and infrastructure businesses, supporting a vibrant and strong rural America. We offer a wide range of solutions to help meet financial institutions' growth, liquidity, risk management, and capital relief needs across diverse markets, including agriculture, agribusiness, broadband infrastructure, power and utilities, and renewable energy. We are uniquely positioned to facilitate competitive access to financing that fuels growth, innovation, and prosperity in America's rural and agricultural communities. Additional information about Farmer Mac is available on our website at www.farmermac.com.

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)



As of

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

(in thousands) Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents (includes restricted cash of $12,839 and $16,190, respectively) $ 1,030,329

$ 1,024,007 Investment securities:





Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $6,756,185 and $6,105,116, respectively) 6,674,031

5,953,014 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 8,970

9,270 Other investments 14,257

11,017 Total Investment Securities 6,697,258

5,973,301 Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities:





Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $5,942,469 and $5,835,658, respectively) 5,731,503

5,514,546 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 2,130,995

2,717,688 Total Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities 7,862,498

8,232,234 USDA Securities:





Trading, at fair value 560

818 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 2,406,638

2,370,534 Total USDA Securities 2,407,198

2,371,352 Loans:





Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value 7,770

6,170 Loans held for investment, at amortized cost 12,226,915

11,183,408 Loans held for investment in consolidated trusts, at amortized cost 2,275,254

2,038,283 Allowance for losses (29,956)

(23,223) Total loans, net of allowance 14,479,983

13,204,638 Financial derivatives, at fair value 30,650

27,789 Accrued interest receivable (includes $31,789 and $28,563, respectively, related to consolidated trusts) 313,387

310,592 Guarantee and commitment fees receivable 49,706

50,499 Deferred tax asset, net 3,707

1,544 Prepaid expenses and other assets 121,193

128,786 Total Assets $ 32,995,909

$ 31,324,742







Liabilities and Equity:





Liabilities:





Notes payable $ 28,843,331

$ 27,371,174 Debt securities of consolidated trusts held by third parties 2,157,962

1,929,628 Financial derivatives, at fair value 53,697

77,326 Accrued interest payable (includes $12,789 and $12,387, respectively, related to consolidated trusts) 210,610

195,113 Guarantee and commitment obligation 47,476

48,326 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 136,906

212,527 Reserve for losses 1,620

1,622 Total Liabilities 31,451,602

29,835,716 Commitments and Contingencies





Equity:





Preferred stock:





Series D, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 96,659

96,659 Series E, par value $25 per share, 3,180,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 77,003

77,003 Series F, par value $25 per share, 4,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 116,160

116,160 Series G, par value $25 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 121,327

121,327 Common stock:





Class A Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 1,030,780 shares outstanding 1,031

1,031 Class B Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 500,301 shares outstanding 500

500 Class C Non-Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 9,402,503 shares and 9,360,083 shares outstanding, respectively 9,403

9,360 Additional paid-in capital 136,248

135,894 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (17,665)

(12,147) Retained earnings 1,003,641

943,239 Total Equity 1,544,307

1,489,026 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 32,995,909

$ 31,324,742

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income:













Investments and cash equivalents $ 88,985

$ 84,538

$ 172,293

$ 169,462 Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities 124,998

166,063

251,340

332,876 Loans 185,039

153,105

356,803

297,685 Total interest income 399,022

403,706

780,436

800,023 Total interest expense 302,225

316,366

592,700

626,315 Net interest income 96,797

87,340

187,736

173,708 Provision for losses (7,713)

(6,179)

(9,397)

(4,378) Net interest income after provision for losses 89,084

81,161

178,339

169,330 Non-interest income/(expense):













Guarantee and commitment fees 4,816

3,797

9,295

7,714 Gains/(losses) on financial derivatives 80

(1,799)

(2,556)

280 Losses on sale of mortgage loans -

(1,147)

-

(1,147) Gains on sale of available-for-sale investment securities -

1,052

-

1,052 Provision for/(release of) reserve for losses (99)

(51)

2

18 Other income 1,040

674

2,476

1,923 Non-interest income 5,837

2,526

9,217

9,840 Operating expenses:













Compensation and employee benefits 17,631

14,840

35,383

33,097 General and administrative 10,859

8,904

21,617

17,159 Regulatory fees 1,000

725

2,000

1,450 Operating expenses 29,490

24,469

59,000

51,706 Income before income taxes 65,431

59,218

128,556

127,464 Income tax expense 10,594

12,113

24,068

26,613 Net income 54,837

47,105

104,488

100,851 Preferred stock dividends (5,667)

(6,792)

(11,333)

(13,583) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 49,170

$ 40,313

$ 93,155

$ 87,268















Earnings per common share:













Basic earnings per common share $ 4.50

$ 3.71

$ 8.53

$ 8.04 Diluted earnings per common share $ 4.48

$ 3.68

$ 8.49

$ 7.96

Reconciliations

Reconciliations of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and core earnings per share are presented in the following tables along with information about the composition of core earnings for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 49,170

$ 43,985

$ 40,313 Less reconciling items:









Losses on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes (639)

(2,573)

(359) Gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes 2,709

1,099

2,604 Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading assets (65)

9

(87) Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value 25

28

26 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 255

(1,070)

(1,505) Income tax effect related to reconciling items (480)

526

(143) Sub-total 1,805

(1,981)

536 Core earnings $ 47,365

$ 45,966

$ 39,777











Composition of Core Earnings:









Revenues:









Net effective spread(1) $ 93,893

$ 89,990

$ 83,596 Guarantee and commitment fees(2) 5,874

5,488

5,256 Gain on sale of investment securities (GAAP) -

-

1,052 Loss on sale of mortgage loan (GAAP) -

-

(1,147) Other(3) 742

1,315

481 Total revenues 100,509

96,793

89,238











Credit related expense/(income) (GAAP):









Provision for losses 7,812

1,583

6,230 REO operating expenses 148

-

- (Gain)/loss on sale of REO (87)

68

- Total credit related expense/(income) 7,873

1,651

6,230











Operating expenses (GAAP):









Compensation and employee benefits 17,631

17,752

14,840 General and administrative 10,859

10,758

8,904 Regulatory fees 1,000

1,000

725 Total operating expenses 29,490

29,510

24,469











Net earnings 63,146

65,632

58,539 Income tax expense(4) 10,114

14,000

11,970 Preferred stock dividends (GAAP) 5,667

5,666

6,792 Core earnings $ 47,365

$ 45,966

$ 39,777











Core earnings per share:









Basic $ 4.33

$ 4.22

$ 3.66 Diluted $ 4.32

$ 4.19

$ 3.63





(1) Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread. (2) Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities. (3) Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities. (4) Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 93,155

$ 87,268 Less reconciling items:





(Losses)/gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes (3,212)

1,324 Gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes 3,808

5,606 Unrealized losses on trading assets (56)

(101) Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value 53

57 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives (815)

(1,697) Income tax effect related to reconciling items 46

(1,090) Sub-total (176)

4,099 Core earnings $ 93,331

$ 83,169







Composition of Core Earnings:





Revenues:





Net effective spread(1) $ 183,883

$ 166,640 Guarantee and commitment fees(2) 11,362

10,238 Gain on sale of investment securities (GAAP) -

1,052 Loss on sale of mortgage loan (GAAP) -

(1,147) Other(3) 2,057

1,558 Total revenues 197,302

178,341







Credit related expense/(income) (GAAP):





Provision for losses 9,395

4,360 REO operating expenses 148

- Gain on sale of REO (19)

- Total credit related expense/(income) 9,524

4,360







Operating expenses (GAAP):





Compensation and employee benefits 35,383

33,097 General and administrative 21,617

17,159 Regulatory fees 2,000

1,450 Total operating expenses 59,000

51,706







Net earnings 128,778

122,275 Income tax expense(4) 24,114

25,523 Preferred stock dividends (GAAP) 11,333

13,583 Core earnings $ 93,331

$ 83,169







Core earnings per share:





Basic $ 8.55

$ 7.66 Diluted $ 8.51

$ 7.59





(1) Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread. (2) Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities. (3) Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities. (4) Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Basic Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

(in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP - Basic EPS $ 4.50

$ 4.04

$ 3.71

$ 8.53

$ 8.04 Less reconciling items:

















(Losses)/gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes (0.06)

(0.23)

(0.03)

(0.29)

0.12 Gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes 0.25

0.10

0.24

0.35

0.52 Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading securities (0.01)

-

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01) Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value -

-

-

0.01

0.01 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 0.03

(0.10)

(0.14)

(0.08)

(0.16) Income tax effect related to reconciling items (0.04)

0.05

(0.01)

-

(0.10) Sub-total 0.17

(0.18)

0.05

(0.02)

0.38 Core Earnings - Basic EPS $ 4.33

$ 4.22

$ 3.66

$ 8.55

$ 7.66



















Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings) 10,933

10,896

10,879

10,915

10,863

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

(in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP - Diluted EPS $ 4.48

$ 4.01

$ 3.68

$ 8.49

$ 7.96 Less reconciling items:

















(Losses)/gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes (0.06)

(0.23)

(0.03)

(0.29)

0.12 Gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes 0.25

0.10

0.24

0.35

0.51 Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading securities (0.01)

-

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01) Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value -

-

-

-

0.01 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 0.02

(0.10)

(0.14)

(0.07)

(0.16) Income tax effect related to reconciling items (0.04)

0.05

(0.01)

-

(0.10) Sub-total 0.16

(0.18)

0.05

(0.02)

0.37 Core Earnings - Diluted EPS $ 4.32

$ 4.19

$ 3.63

$ 8.51

$ 7.59



















Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings) 10,963

10,983

10,956

10,973

10,966

The following table presents a reconciliation of net interest income and net yield to net effective spread for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income/Yield to Net Effective Spread

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

(dollars in thousands) Net interest income/yield $ 96,797

1.20 %

$ 90,939

1.15 %

$ 87,340

1.15 %

$ 187,736

1.17 %

$ 173,708

1.15 % Net effects of consolidated trusts (987)

0.02 %

(1,010)

0.02 %

(1,371)

0.02 %

(1,998)

0.02 %

(2,423)

0.02 % Expense related to undesignated financial derivatives (208)

- %

318

- %

(486)

(0.01) %

110

- %

(521)

- % Amortization of premiums/discounts on assets consolidated at fair value (22)

- %

(25)

- %

(21)

- %

(47)

- %

(48)

- % Amortization of losses due to terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 1,022

0.01 %

867

0.01 %

738

0.01 %

1,890

0.01 %

1,530

0.01 % Fair value changes on fair value hedge relationships (2,709)

(0.04) %

(1,099)

(0.01) %

(2,604)

(0.03) %

(3,808)

(0.02) %

(5,606)

(0.04) % Net effective spread $ 93,893

1.19 %

$ 89,990

1.17 %

$ 83,596

1.14 %

$ 183,883

1.18 %

$ 166,640

1.14 %

The following table presents core earnings for Farmer Mac's reportable operating segments and a reconciliation to consolidated net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025:

Core Earnings by Business Segment For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Agricultural Finance

Infrastructure Finance

Treasury





Farm & Ranch

Corporate AgFinance

Power & Utilities

Broadband Infrastructure

Renewable Energy

Funding

Investments

Total

(in thousands) Interest income $ 152,218

$ 25,484

$ 67,447

$ 12,159

$ 23,494

$ 35,619

$ 82,601

$ 399,022 Interest expense(1) (115,524)

(16,875)

(61,786)

(8,227)

(17,267)

(1,920)

(80,626)

(302,225) Less: reconciling adjustments(2)(3) (984)

-

(25)

-

-

(2,031)

136

(2,904) Net effective spread 35,710

8,609

5,636

3,932

6,227

31,668

2,111

93,893 Guarantee and commitment fees(3) 4,551

224

215

564

320

-

-

5,874 Other income/(expense) 313

345

-

-

8

-

14

680 (Provision for)/release of losses (4,494)

(614)

(73)

(666)

(1,964)

-

(1)

(7,812) Operating expenses(1) (7,020)

(2,378)

(1,156)

(1,274)

(1,560)

(3,003)

(888)

(17,279) Income tax (expense)/benefit (6,101)

(1,300)

(970)

(537)

(637)

(6,020)

(260)

(15,825) Segment core earnings $ 22,959

$ 4,886

$ 3,652

$ 2,019

$ 2,394

$ 22,645

$ 976

$ 59,531































Reconciliation to net income:





























Net effects of derivatives and trading securities



























$ 2,260 Unallocated (expenses)/income



























(12,185) Income tax effect related to reconciling items



























5,231 Net income



























$ 54,837































Total Assets:





























Total on- and off-balance sheet segment assets at principal balance $ 18,217,905

$ 1,953,523

$ 7,300,354

$ 1,174,441

$ 1,941,036

$ -

$ -

$ 30,587,259 Off-balance sheet assets under management



























(5,257,348) Unallocated assets



























7,665,998 Total assets on the consolidated balance sheets



























$ 32,995,909





(1) The significant expense categories and amounts align with the segment-level information that is regularly provided to the Chief Operating Decision Maker ("CODM"). (2) Includes the amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value, originally included in interest income, to reflect core earnings amounts; the reclassification of interest expense related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges, which are included in "Gains/(losses) on financial derivatives" on the consolidated financial statements, to determine the effective funding cost for each operating segment; and excludes the fair value changes of financial derivatives and the corresponding assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships. (3) Includes the reclassification of interest income and interest expense from consolidated trusts owned by third parties to guarantee and commitment fees, to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee.

Supplemental Information

The following table sets forth information about outstanding volume in each of Farmer Mac's lines of business as of the dates indicated:

Outstanding Business Volume



On or Off

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2025

As of December 31, 2024







(in thousands) Agricultural Finance:











Farm & Ranch:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 5,630,602

$ 5,414,732 Loans held in consolidated trusts:











Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors (single-class)(1)

On-balance sheet

877,422

885,295 Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors (structured)(1)

On-balance sheet

1,397,832

1,152,988 IO-FMGS(2)

On-balance sheet

8,369

8,710 USDA Securities

On-balance sheet

2,458,647

2,402,423 AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

3,985,000

4,720,000 LTSPCs and unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

3,019,531

3,070,554 Other Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities(3)

Off-balance sheet

399,168

426,310 Loans serviced for others

Off-balance sheet

441,334

525,956 Total Farm & Ranch





$ 18,217,905

$ 18,606,968 Corporate AgFinance:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 1,450,596

$ 1,381,674 AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

259,938

280,297 Unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

242,989

225,734 Total Corporate AgFinance





$ 1,953,523

$ 1,887,705 Total Agricultural Finance





$ 20,171,428

$ 20,494,673 Infrastructure Finance:











Power & Utilities:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 3,162,796

$ 2,886,576 AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

3,776,849

3,521,143 LTSPCs and unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

360,709

401,647 Total Power & Utilities





$ 7,300,354

$ 6,809,366 Broadband Infrastructure:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 748,748

$ 622,207 Unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

425,693

180,259 Total Broadband Infrastructure





$ 1,174,441

$ 802,466 Renewable Energy:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 1,573,112

$ 1,265,700 Unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

367,924

150,825 Total Renewable Energy





$ 1,941,036

$ 1,416,525 Total Infrastructure Finance





$ 10,415,831

$ 9,028,357 Total





$ 30,587,259

$ 29,523,030





(1) A type of Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security. (2) An interest-only Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security retained as part of a structured securitization. (3) Other categories of Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities that were sold by Farmer Mac to third parties

The following table presents the quarterly net effective spread (a non-GAAP measure) by segment:



Net Effective Spread

Agricultural Finance

Infrastructure Finance

Treasury





Farm & Ranch

Corporate AgFinance

Power & Utilities

Broadband Infrastructure

Renewable Energy

Funding

Investments

Net Effective Spread

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

(dollars in thousands) For the quarter ended:





























June 30, 2025 $ 35,710

$ 8,609

$ 5,636

$ 3,932

$ 6,227

$ 31,668

$ 2,111

$ 93,893

1.07 %

2.07 %

0.33 %

2.24 %

1.68 %

0.40 %

0.11 %

1.19 % March 31, 2025 33,885

8,640

5,329

3,566

5,112

31,604

1,854

89,990

1.01 %

2.09 %

0.32 %

2.27 %

1.55 %

0.41 %

0.10 %

1.17 % December 31, 2024 32,556

7,891

5,059

3,414

4,859

31,242

2,507

87,528

0.96 %

1.95 %

0.32 %

2.34 %

1.76 %

0.42 %

0.15 %

1.16 % September 30, 2024 35,755

6,397

4,785

2,794

3,810

30,912

943

85,396

1.05 %

1.56 %

0.30 %

2.21 %

1.78 %

0.42 %

0.05 %

1.16 % June 30, 2024 34,156

7,866

5,253

2,393

2,999

30,268

661

83,596

0.98 %

1.91 %

0.32 %

2.16 %

1.86 %

0.41 %

0.04 %

1.14 % March 31, 2024 32,843

7,971

4,890

2,342

2,049

32,474

475

83,044

0.95 %

2.05 %

0.30 %

2.08 %

1.75 %

0.45 %

0.03 %

1.14 % December 31, 2023 33,329

8,382

4,916

2,426

1,540

33,361

597

84,551

0.98 %

2.06 %

0.31 %

2.06 %

1.69 %

0.47 %

0.04 %

1.19 % September 30, 2023 32,718

8,250

3,979

2,383

1,150

34,412

532

83,424

0.97 %

2.05 %

0.26 %

2.15 %

1.46 %

0.49 %

0.04 %

1.20 % June 30, 2023 34,388

7,444

3,681

2,127

1,100

32,498

594

81,832

1.03 %

1.92 %

0.25 %

2.25 %

1.47 %

0.48 %

0.04 %

1.20 %

The following table presents quarterly core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders:

Core Earnings by Quarter Ended

June 2025

March 2025

December 2024

September 2024

June 2024

March 2024

December 2023

September 2023

June 2023

(in thousands) Revenues:

































Net effective spread $ 93,893

$ 89,990

$ 87,528

$ 85,396

$ 83,596

$ 83,044

$ 84,551

$ 83,424

$ 81,832 Guarantee and commitment fees 5,874

5,488

5,086

4,997

5,256

4,982

4,865

4,828

4,581 Gain on sale of investment securities -

-

-

-

1,052

-

-

-

- Loss on sale of mortgage loan -

-

-

-

(1,147)

-

-

-

- Other 742

1,315

(491)

1,133

481

1,077

767

1,056

409 Total revenues 100,509

96,793

92,123

91,526

89,238

89,103

90,183

89,308

86,822



































Credit related expense/(income):

































Provision for/(release of) losses 7,812

1,583

3,872

3,258

6,230

(1,870)

(575)

(181)

1,142 REO operating expenses 148

-

-

196

-

-

-

-

- (Gain)/loss on REO (87)

68

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Total credit related expense/(income) 7,873

1,651

3,872

3,454

6,230

(1,870)

(575)

(181)

1,142



































Operating expenses:

































Compensation and employee benefits 17,631

17,752

15,641

15,237

14,840

18,257

15,523

14,103

13,937 General and administrative 10,859

10,758

12,452

8,625

8,904

8,255

8,916

9,100

9,420 Regulatory fees 1,000

1,000

1,000

725

725

725

725

831

831 Total operating expenses 29,490

29,510

29,093

24,587

24,469

27,237

25,164

24,034

24,188



































Net earnings 63,146

65,632

59,158

63,485

58,539

63,736

65,594

65,455

61,492 Income tax expense 10,114

14,000

9,938

12,681

11,970

13,553

13,881

13,475

12,539 Preferred stock dividends 5,667

5,666

5,666

5,897

6,792

6,791

6,791

6,792

6,791 Core earnings $ 47,365

$ 45,966

$ 43,554

$ 44,907

$ 39,777

$ 43,392

$ 44,922

$ 45,188

$ 42,162



































Reconciling items:

































(Losses)/gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes $ (639)

$ (2,573)

$ 3,084

$ (1,064)

$ (359)

$ 1,683

$ (836)

$ 2,921

$ 2,141 Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes 2,709

1,099

5,737

205

2,604

3,002

(3,598)

3,210

(4,901) Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading assets (65)

9

(83)

99

(87)

(14)

(37)

1,714

(57) Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value 25

28

(39)

27

26

31

88

29

29 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 255

(1,070)

534

(503)

(1,505)

(192)

(800)

(79)

583 Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock -

-

-

(1,619)

-

-

-

-

- Income tax effect related to reconciling items (480)

526

(1,939)

260

(143)

(947)

1,089

(1,638)

464 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 49,170

$ 43,985

$ 50,848

$ 42,312

$ 40,313

$ 46,955

$ 40,828

$ 51,345

$ 40,421

