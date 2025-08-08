Grit Real Estate Income Group: NOTICE OF ABRIDGED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SIX AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2025

DJ NOTICE OF ABRIDGED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SIX AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2025

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) NOTICE OF ABRIDGED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SIX AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2025 08-Aug-2025 / 09:16 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED (Registered in Guernsey) (Registration number: 68739) LSE share code: GR1T SEM share codes (dual currency trading): DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR) ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 ("Grit" or the "Company" or the "Group")

Further to the announcement made on 18 June 2025 regarding the change in Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited's financial year end from 30 June to 31 December, the board of Directors (the "Board") advises that the Group will publish its interim unaudited results for the 6-month and 12-month period ended 30 June 2025 on Tuesday, 12 August 2025.

A presentation of the results will also be made available on the Company's website for stakeholders.

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African impact real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly USUSD and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors. The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth. The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a dual currency trading secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR))

Further information on the Company is available at www.grit.group

