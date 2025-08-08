Anzeige
Freitag, 08.08.2025
Das Kupferangebot bricht ein - und dieser neue Fund kommt genau zur richtigen Zeit
Grit Real Estate Income Group: NOTICE OF ABRIDGED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SIX AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2025

DJ NOTICE OF ABRIDGED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SIX AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2025 

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) 
NOTICE OF ABRIDGED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SIX AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2025 
08-Aug-2025 / 09:16 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED 
 
(Registered in Guernsey) 
 
(Registration number: 68739) 
 
LSE share code: GR1T 
                                         
SEM share codes (dual currency trading): DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR) 
 
ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 
 
LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
 
("Grit" or the "Company" or the "Group")

NOTICE OF ABRIDGED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SIX AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2025

Further to the announcement made on 18 June 2025 regarding the change in Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited's financial year end from 30 June to 31 December, the board of Directors (the "Board") advises that the Group will publish its interim unaudited results for the 6-month and 12-month period ended 30 June 2025 on Tuesday, 12 August 2025.

A presentation of the results will also be made available on the Company's website for stakeholders.

By Order of the Board

8 August 2025

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: 

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited                    
 
Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer                 +230 269 7090 
 
Morne Reinders, Investor Relations                   +27 82 480 4541 
 
                                       
 
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited - UK Financial Adviser          
 
Tunga Chigovanyika /Teddy Whiley (Corporate Finance)          +44 20 7220 5000 
 
Justin Zawoda-Martin / Daniel Balabanoff /Pauline Tribe (Sales)     +44 20 3772 4697 
 
                                       
 
Perigeum Capital Ltd - SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor      
 
Shamin A. Sookia                            +230 402 0894 
 
Darren Chinasamy                            +230 402 0885 
 
                                       
 
                                       
 
Capital Markets Brokers Ltd - Mauritian Sponsoring Broker          
 
Elodie Lan Hun Kuen                           +230 402 0280

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African impact real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly USUSD and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors. The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth. The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a dual currency trading secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR))

Further information on the Company is available at www.grit.group

Directors: Peter Todd (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer) *, Gareth Schnehage (Chief Financial Officer) *, David Love+, Catherine McIlraith+, Cross Kgosidiile, Lynette Finlay+ and Nigel Nunoo+.

(* Executive Director) (+ Independent Non-Executive Director)

Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited

Corporate service provider: Mourant Governance Services (Guernsey) Limited

Registered office address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP

Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Onelink Ltd

SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd

UK Transfer secretary: MUFG Corporate Markets

Mauritian Sponsoring Broker: Capital Markets Brokers Ltd

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules, SEM Listing Rule 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GG00BMDHST63 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:     GR1T 
LEI Code:   21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
Sequence No.: 398390 
EQS News ID:  2181570 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2181570&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2025 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
