

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi HC Capital reported that its first quarter net income attributable to owners of the parent was 57.27 billion yen compared to 39.18 billion yen, last year. Earnings per share was 39.82 yen compared to 27.25 yen. Revenues were 584.5 billion yen, up 10.3%.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company continues to expect: net income attributable to owners of the parent of 160.0 billion yen, and earnings per share of 111.45 yen.



